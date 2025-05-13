The ‘Base Model’ Audi E-Tron GT Is Still Fast As Heck

577bhp and 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds – this isn’t a base model in the sense of no headrests or rev counter
Audi E-Tron GT Quattro - front
Audi E-Tron GT Quattro - front

Once upon a time, ordering a base model car would have meant sacrificing things like a radio, a rev counter, headrests and alloy wheels, all while your neighbours, with their fancy GLX trim, secretly looked down their noses at you.

Of course, things work a bit differently these days, especially in the upper echelons of the car market, which is why the new ‘base model’ Audi E-Tron GT is still a bit of a beast.

Audi E-Tron GT Quattro - side
Audi E-Tron GT Quattro - side

Simply called the E-Tron GT Quattro, the new model rounds out the range of the updated E-Tron GT, sitting at the opposite end of the scale to the 912bhp RS version.

However, it still gets a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup which, most of the time, delivers 496bhp. Activate Launch Control, meanwhile, and that ramps up to 577bhp, or more grunt than even the most powerful versions of the Lamborghini Gallardo. That means it’s still good for 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds flat. Base model indeed.

Audi E-Tron GT Quattro - front
Audi E-Tron GT Quattro - front

The battery, meanwhile, gets a net capacity of 97kWh, giving it a WLTP range of 386 miles. Capable of accepting charges of up to 320kW, 177 miles can apparently be clawed back in just 10 minutes on a fast charger.

The base model E-Tron GT – the Popular, as we’ll call it – also weighs 30kg less than the next model up, the S E-Tron GT, which is more like a Popular Plus. It gets the same fancy-pants torque vectoring tech as its bigger siblings too, shuffling torque delivery between the wheels in a matter of milliseconds.

Audi E-Tron GT Quattro - rear
Audi E-Tron GT Quattro - rear

On sale now in the UK, pricing starts at a very un-base-model-ish £88,555. You can also get it in a slightly posher Vorsprung trim, which gets stuff like all-wheel steering, a head-up display, rich Nappa leather and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. That one will cost you £108,055, and deliveries of both trims will kick off in August.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Bulletproof Rezvani Knight Is Part Lamborghini Urus, Part Batmobile
Rezvani Knight - front
News
The ‘Base Model’ Audi E-Tron GT Is Still Fast As Heck
Audi E-Tron GT Quattro - front
News
Nissan Confirms A New Skyline Is In The Works
Nismo Skyline, front
News
Brabus Will Now Sell You A 788bhp Mercedes G63 Pickup, Because Why Not
Brabus XLP 800 Adventure - front
News
Here’s Your First Glance At The Fiat 500 Hybrid, Complete With A Manual
Fiat 500 Hybrid prototype - front
News
Milltek Is Here To Make Your G90 BMW M5 Noisier
G90 BMW M5 with Milltek exhaust - rear

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Review: No Compromise
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, front
Reviews
2025 Skoda Superb Estate Review: Lives Up To Its Name
Skoda Superb Estate - front
Reviews
Bentley Blower Jnr Review: Completely Pointless, Utterly Brilliant
Bentley Blower Jnr - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Xpeng G6 Review: The Literal Definition Of ‘Car’
Xpeng G6, front
Reviews
Citroen e-C3 Review: Cheap, But Others Are More Cheerful
Citroen e-C3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser On-Road Review
Toyota Land Cruiser - front, dynamic