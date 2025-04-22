Brabus Pumps Up The Mercedes-AMG E53 To 690bhp

Can’t wait for the new E63 that may or may not even happen? Brabus has a solution for you
Brabus Mercedes-AMG E53 Estate - front
Brabus Mercedes-AMG E53 Estate - front

The current generation of the Mercedes E-Class has been around for two years now, and there’s still no sign of a full-fat AMG E63 version. While Merc decides whether it wants to produce something to take on the new 717bhp G90 BMW M5, tuning house Brabus has beaten the factory to it by uprating the semi-skimmed hybrid Mercedes-AMG E53 to the tune of 690bhp.

Available for both the E53 saloon and estate, the hike comes courtesy of a new plug-and-play control unit for its 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six, boosting its power from 443 to 530bhp and its torque from 413 to 487lb ft. Together with the car’s unmodified electric motor, peak output goes from 604bhp to that new 690bhp headline figure, still deployed to all four wheels via the standard nine-speed automatic.

Brabus Mercedes-AMG E53 saloon - rear
Brabus Mercedes-AMG E53 saloon - rear

It wouldn’t be a Brabus without a smattering of carbon fibre, which is why the new front splitter and rear diffuser of the E63 are made of it. You can get surrounds for the front grille and air intakes in carbon, too. Out back, there’s a quartet of 90mm carbon and titanium exhaust tips, and the saloon has the option of a subtle boot spoiler.

The new rims, meanwhile, have been designed especially for the E53 and its slightly widened arches. They’re Brabus’ Monoblock design, 21 inches in diameter, and the estate is modelling the special ‘Platinum Edition’ versions.

Brabus Mercedes-AMG E53 saloon and Estate
Brabus Mercedes-AMG E53 saloon and Estate

Underneath, there’s a set of height-adjustable sports springs, lowering the standard car by anything from 15 to 30mm.

On the inside, Brabus has kept things fairly low-key (by its standards, anyway). There are the usual Brabus-badged kickplates and floor mats, plus the option of carbon or aluminium pedal covers, but otherwise, it’s the same eminently pleasant surroundings as the standard E53.

Brabus Mercedes-AMG E53 - interior
Brabus Mercedes-AMG E53 - interior

Brabus hasn’t said how much all this costs, but handily, everything’s covered by a standard three-year, 62,000-mile warranty, a very sensible thing on an otherwise silly powerful car. So, if AMG itself is hesitant to go after the new M5, reckon this is a decent substitute?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Brabus Pumps Up The Mercedes-AMG E53 To 690bhp
Brabus Mercedes-AMG E53 Estate - front
News
Novitec Has Made The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Even More Extreme
Novitec Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale - front
News
The Mercedes Vision V Is Part Private Jet, Part Karaoke Bar
Mercedes Vision V - front
News
The New Mini JCW Is Taking On The Nürburgring 24 Hours
Mini JCW N24 - front
News
The 533bhp Renault 5 Turbo 3E Can Be Yours For £135k
Renault 5 Turbo 3E - front
News
Our Want For This Dakar Citroen ZX Is Keeping Us Up At Night
Citroen ZX Rallye Raid - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser On-Road Review
Toyota Land Cruiser - front, dynamic
Reviews
2025 Renault 5 Review: Simply Brilliant
2025 Renault 5, front
Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ TSI Review: Quick, Capable, But Lacking Emotion
Cupra Formentor VZ - front
Reviews
Cupra Leon VZ TSI Review: The King Of Leons
Cupra Leon VZ TSI - front
Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving