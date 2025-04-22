Novitec Has Made The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Even More Extreme

The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is not a car that lacks much in the extremeness department. In fact, in a move that’s ruffled a few Ferraristi feathers, it’s the first road-legal car from Maranello to wear the XX badge that’s previously been reserved for stuff so hardcore it’s been relegated to track use only.

Of course, no matter how serious a car is when it leaves the factory, tuning companies will always want a crack at turning up the wick even further. Enter German outfit Novitec, which has gotten its hands on the XX Stradale in an effort to unlock that little bit of extra performance nobody knew it needed.

Novitec Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale - side

Unusually, Novitec’s left the base car’s looks mostly alone. You can now get carbon fibre door mirrors, and it comes on a choice of three different designs of staggered forged alloy wheels developed in collaboration with US specialist Vossen, but aside from that, Novitec hasn’t seen fit to meddle with what Ferrari achieved with the XX Stradale.

That’s likely because the base car already wears that rarest of things on a roadgoing Ferrari, a big fixed rear wing, which makes 315kg of downforce. Together with the enclosed underside and front splitter, a total of 530kg of downforce presses down on the car at 155mph.

Novitec Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale - interior

With that kind of force pushing down on it, though, it’s no surprise that the XX Stradale can handle a little more power. To that end, Novitec has tagged a new exhaust system onto the back of the SF90’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. Made from a choice of stainless steel or ultra-light Inconel, the new system saves weight, improves heat management and, perhaps most importantly, makes more noise. If that’s still not enough, you can get gold plating for the Inconel version of the system to improve heat dissipation even more, and spec a set of switchable butterfly valves for even more loudness.

All in all, the system frees up an extra 30bhp from the engine, taking its power output from 786 to 816bhp, and torque from 593 to 620lb ft. In tandem with the car’s trio of electric motors, peak system output goes from 1016 to 1046bhp. Whether this brings any improvements to the standard car's 2.3-second 0-62mph time and 199mph top speed, we're not sure, but seriously, how much more performance do you want?

Novitec Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale - rear

The only other big change is the optional fitment of a set of Novitec’s sports springs, dropping the already ground-hugging XX Stradale’s ride height by another 25mm. Even with the optional nose lift, that’s going to make speed bumps a pucker-worthy experience.

There’s no word on how much this round of tweaks costs, but safe to say, if you can already afford a £675,000 SF90 XX Stradale, you can probably spare whatever Novitec’s asking for a little extra shove.