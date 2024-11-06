The Brabus Big Boy Is A Luxury Hotel Suite On Wheels

Brabus takes a Mercedes lorry and turns it into one of the most incredible motorhomes we’ve ever seen
Brabus Big Boy - front
Brabus Big Boy - front

What you’re looking at here is a spacious, luxuriously-appointed one-bedroom apartment located in… wherever you damn well please, really. It’s the Brabus Big Boy, and it’s the esteemed Mercedes tuner’s take on the campervan.

‘Van’ is underselling it really, though. The Big Boy – and that really is its name – is based on the Mercedes Actros, which is what we in the business like to call A Lorry. That means it’s powered by a 12.8-litre turbodiesel straight-six engine making 523bhp and a fairly hilarious 1918lb ft of torque. It also means that top speed is limited to a not-so-scorching 56mph.

Brabus Big Boy - front
Brabus Big Boy - front

Still, you probably won’t care how fast you’re going given the sheer luxury you’ll be travelling in. Much like those big American RVs, the walls of what we’ll be referring to as the master bedroom pop out, creating plenty of space for both the king-size double bed and the integrated wardrobe.

Also extendable is the adjacent living room, replete with two sofas furnished in grey Brabus leather, with other bits of trim in dark wood, Alcantara and carbon fibre. Mmmm, classy. Both the bedroom and living room have their own 43-inch 4K TVs, complete with PS5s, and the whole thing’s supported by Starlink satellite internet, so you can rage-quit Gran Turismo 7 Daily Races from anywhere in the world.

Brabus Big Boy - bedroom
Brabus Big Boy - bedroom

Most campervan’s kitchens amount to a piddly little sink and a single hob over a gas bottle. Obviously, that’s not the case with the Big Boy. It has an oven with an induction hob, a dishwasher, an integrated fridge-freezer, a separate drinks fridge and a coffee machine.

And yes, there’s a bog, and it’s not some cramped sub-aeroplane-toilet arrangement (although you will, presumably, still have to empty it yourself at some point – the Big Boy can’t eliminate all the unglamorous elements of motorhome life). It sits adjacent to a separate rainhead shower.

Brabus Big Boy - kitchen/living room
Brabus Big Boy - kitchen/living room

The whole thing gets auxiliary air-con and heating systems, and sits on a fleet of deployable hydraulic stands to counteract any lumpy terrain you might park on. There’s also 360-degree camera monitoring to ensure you don’t accidentally reverse into a small village when manoeuvring.

To Brabus-ify the exterior, the Big Boy has plenty of carbon fibre thrown at it (which we’re sure makes a world of difference to its weight), and there’s a massive illuminated Brabus logo in the grille.

Brabus Big Boy - interior
Brabus Big Boy - interior

How much will this 26 tonnes worth of torque and leather set you back? Brabus hasn’t said, but let’s just assume it’s a bit more than a Fiat Ducato with a fibreglass growth on the back.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Mercedes-AMG Is Building Its Own Electric SUV
Mercedes-AMG SUV teaser
Mercedes-AMG SUV teaser
News
The Kia PV5 WKNDR Is A Look At The Future Of #VanLife
Kia PV5 WKDNR - front
Kia PV5 WKDNR - front
News
The Brabus Big Boy Is A Luxury Hotel Suite On Wheels
Brabus Big Boy - front
Brabus Big Boy - front
News
Ringbrothers’ 1246bhp Buick Grand National Goes Truly Mad With Power
Ringbrothers Invadr - side
Ringbrothers Invadr - side
News
Toyota Is Owning SEMA 2024
Toyota Land Cruiser ROX
Toyota Land Cruiser ROX
News
Company Boss Pours Cold Water On Suzuki Jimny EV Plans
Suzuki Jimny - front
Suzuki Jimny - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Alpine A290 GTS Review: A Little Restrained, But A Lot Of Fun
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
2024 Dacia Duster Review: Refreshingly Simple, Relentlessly Charming
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Reviews
Toyota Hilux GR Sport Review: A Tough, Capable Truck – Just Don’t Be Fooled By The Badges
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Reviews
Lamborghini Urus SE Review: Audacious, Hilarious, But Not The Car It Truly Wants To Be
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro Review: Sweet Spot Or No-Man’s Land?
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet Review
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet