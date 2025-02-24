This Bowler Wildcat Is Our Kind Of SUV, And It Could Be Yours

Sporty? Utilitarian? Erm, a vehicle? Check, check and check
Bowler Wildcat - front
Bowler Wildcat - front

SUVs are absolutely everywhere these days, and if you stop and think about it, that name has pretty much lost all meaning. The vast majority of them aren’t particularly sporty, nor are they hugely utilitarian. Really, they’re just Vs. And that’s why this Bowler Wildcat has caught our eye.

No, it doesn’t have split-folding rear seats, adaptive cruise control, an 11-inch infotainment touchscreen, or a fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain. But if you take the definition in a needlessly literal manner, then it might be the most SUV-ish SUV ever.

Bowler Wildcat - rear
Bowler Wildcat - rear

Based very, very loosely on an original Land Rover Defender, the Wildcat was one of the earlier creations of off-road racing specialist Bowler, before the company became a wholesale part of Jaguar Land Rover. Let’s just break down why it might be peak SUV.

Sporty? It was made to tackle events like the Dakar Rally, for Pete's sake. It has enormous long-travel race suspension and a thumping great 6.2-litre Chevrolet V8 under the bonnet. It also has such competition-ready goodies as a battery master switch, FIA-spec bucket seats with six-point harnesses, some easily accessible emergency window hammers and a rally-ready trip computer. You don’t get any of that on a Range Rover, or even a Range Rover so-called Sport.

Bowler Wildcat - interior
Bowler Wildcat - interior

Utilitarian? Well, it was certainly designed to do its job first and look pretty second. Smushing together a Defender front end with the back of a rally raid racer and topping it all off with some hastily grafted-on Discovery 2 tail lights, it’s not going to win any awards for aesthetics, but it is designed to get you through some of the toughest terrain on Earth.

Vehicle? Erm, yes, it’s one of those. Not only that, but it’s a fully road-legal vehicle, which means that, like every other SUV, you could use it for the school run. Well, as long as you only have one child. Or don’t mind making the rest of them walk.

Bowler Wildcat - engine bay
Bowler Wildcat - engine bay

Despite being eight years old, it’s only covered 1426 miles, at least some of which weren’t too sympathetic, because last year, it ran in the Scottish Summer Hill Rally, an event in which cars of this ilk are flung at the Scottish landscape with much enthusiasm.

If you want to be the one to add to that modest figure, the Wildcat’s up for auction with Collecting Cars, where bidding is up to £27,750 at the time of writing. That’s with two days left on the sale, and we have no idea how much that’s likely to go up in the next 48 hours. Still, you’ll be laughing when next door’s Honda CR-V is flummoxed by the first light dusting of snow next winter.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG GT43 Goes On Sale In The UK
Mercedes-AMG GT43, front 3/4
News
The Morgan Supersport Is Coming On 11 March
Morgan Supersport teaser
News
Gordon Murray Wants To Make Supercars Lighter, Greener
GMA T.33 Spider - front
News
Why Is SoFlo Custom’s Jeep Wrangler Speedster So Angry?
SoFlo Speedster - front
News
The TechArt Magnum Boosts The Porsche Cayenne To 917bhp
TechArt Magnum Coupe - front
News
Australians: Here’s Another Subaru WRX That Isn’t An STI
Subaru WRX tS Spec B

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi RS3 Review: A Non-Stop Physics-Defying Romp
Audi RS3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4