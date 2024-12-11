Biggest EU Political Party Pushes For Reversal On 2035 Combustion Engine Ban

It wasn’t that long ago that it seemed like new combustion-powered cars would be all but extinct in a few short years, but the turning of the tide appears to be continuing. In the EU, the biggest political party in the European Parliament is reportedly pushing for the scheduled 2035 phasing-out of combustion cars to be overturned.

Reuters has reportedly obtained a draft paper, due to be published today by the centre-right European People’s Party, that will push for an earlier-than-planned review of the 2035 deadline, and recommend that changes are made.

Reportedly, the EPP wants the rules changed to ensure that combustion cars powered by sustainable or synthetic fuels, as well as plug-in hybrids, to remain on sale beyond 2035. It’s also pushing for carmakers to be protected from stricter Europe-wide emissions regulations set to come into force next year, which would levy large fines for sales of non-compliant cars – something Renault CEO Luca de Meo has warned could hit the industry with around €15 billion (approximately £12.4 million) in penalties.

Ahead of European elections earlier this year, the EPP promised to push for changes in these rules, and that now appears to be happening following it securing a majority in the European Parliament. The push for changes comes amid a difficult time for several major European car makers, particularly Stellantis and Volkswagen, as demand for electric cars hasn’t met expectations, and the EVs that companies have invested heavily in are struggling to sell.

Further turmoil could arrive early next year if incumbent US President Donald Trump follows through on promised tariffs on cars imported to the States, which could further hurt sales. It remains to be seen whether the EU bows to this pressure – it’s previously resisted calls to weaken automotive-related climate policies.

It’s also unlikely to affect those of us in the UK, no longer a member of the EU. Here, the previous government originally introduced a 2040 ban, then brought it forward to 2030, then pushed it back to 2035. The new Labour government, appears to have quietly confirmed in the recent budget that it’ll bring that forward to 2030 again, although hybrids may be allowed to be sold until 2035.

