The Best Supercars In 2025

Supercars! Everyone likes them. Okay, not everyone, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a car enthusiast who isn’t at least a bit excited by something exotic, noisy and mid-engined.

Even as safety and emissions regulations continue to encroach on cars like these, some manufacturers are still finding ways to slip them out into the hands of the lucky few who can afford them new.

If you’re among that exclusive group, and looking to splurge some hard-earned/-inherited cash on a new supercar, then look no further – we’ve rounded up the very best on the market in 2025.

8. Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

It’s been a bit of a weird few years for would-be Corvette owners in the UK. The latest C8-generation American icon was, for the first time, made in right-hand drive and sold officially on our shores from 2022. And there was much rejoicing. But then Chevy’s parent company, General Motors, went rather wobbly on Europe as a whole when it came to large petrol engines, and the big plans that were in place for the Corvette were shelved.

However, we can rest easy, because you can now get a right-hand drive Z06 in the UK, albeit from a dealer in Shropshire rather than Chevy itself. Ludlow’s lovely, though – why not make a day out of it? After checking out the historic castle, you can experience what the US has had for a couple of years now – a top-notch, naturally aspirated V8 that barks out 670bhp at 8500rpm and will dust off the 0-62mph run in 3.1 seconds. We haven’t tried it yet, but various people we trust tell us it’s a cracker and a leftfield alternative for something like a Porsche 911 GT3.

7. Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Yes, we know it’s obvious. Yes, we know it’s £192,600 before you add any options. But cliched as we know it seems, Porsche just makes really damn good cars, and the GT3 RS is arguably the best of the 992 generation.

We say arguably because this is the internet, and there will be plenty of people who, with some justification, will say that the standard 911 Carrera is actually all you need. And that’s fine. You do you.

But as far as we’re concerned, the GT3 RS is faster in practice, sharper and just more 911ish than any other 911 in this generation. As we said when we took the GT3 RS on a road trip, it’s “possibly the best Porsche ever”. Granted, that was before we drove the arguably even more special 911 S/T, but it’s still the extravagant GT3 RS that’s the best of the bunch at doing supercar stuff.

6. Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20

It seems mad that the MC20 is arguably Maserati’s first supercar, but there we go. The Italian firm with heritage to die for has had myriad sports cars and a hypercar in its history, but the closest it’s come before to a dictionary-definition supercar is the Bora of the 1970s.

What a return to the genre the MC20 is, though: It looks the shiz, has buckets of brand excellence attached to it, and is exquisite to drive. In an age where hybrid gubbins can weight a sporty machine down, the MC20 keeps things light by modern standards, utilises a jacked twin-turbo V6 mounted behind the driver to push out 626bhp and handles like a dream. The hardcore GT2 Stradale could elevate it even further.

Drawbacks? Well, after you’ve kitted it out with options, you’re looking at the best part of a quarter of a million quid to buy one. Oof.

5. Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage, front, driving

Yes, the Aston Martin Vantage has always traditionally competed with the less extreme versions of the Porsche 911, and no, its engine isn’t where purists would say it should be in a supercar. But forget all that – 2024’s update made the Vantage into a proper supercar, plain and simple.

It has a much more supercar-ish soundtrack than most of the stuff on this list, courtesy of a thunderous AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. It also delivers a lightly frightening 656bhp to the rear wheels, so it’s ruddy fast (0-62mph in 3.4 seconds, 205mph flat-out), and as much of a handful as a supercar should be, especially if you dial back its 10-stage traction control. It’s wonderful through the bends when you’re being a bit more sensible, though. There's a reason it was a finalist for CT's 2024 Car of the Year. Dismiss it as a sports car or a grand tourer at your peril.

4. McLaren Artura

McLaren Artura

McLaren doesn’t fiddle around with its formula that often, but the arrival of the Artura represented something of a clean slate. Out went the venerable carbon tub that’s been used since the days of the MP4-12C, and in the bin went the old twin-turbo V8. In has come a new monocoque and a 3.0-litre V6 hybrid drivetrain that honks out 690bhp and blasts the Artura to 62mph in three seconds dead.

The steering is brimming with feedback, and everything else, from ride to power deployment is also tremendous. And you can use it everyday, if you want to. Sure, the looks still make it look much like every other McLaren, and the new engine isn’t the most characterful unit out there, but there are minor quibbles. We’ll have ours in orange, please and thank-you.

3. Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari 296 GTB

The price of the Ferrari 296 GTB is punchy, even by supercar standards – the best part of £300,000 makes it some £50k pricier than a McLaren Artura. Is it really £50k better? We’ll let various twin tests tell you the answer to that, but the Ferrari is, by all accounts, absolutely superb. Whatever you might think about Ferrari and its haughty, holier-than-thou attitude to… well, everything, it does make absolutely wonderful cars.

The 296 GTB is the latest in a long line of wonderful, beautiful and savagely fast supercars. It’s got a borderline insane 819bhp from its V6 hybrid drivetrain that’s somehow eminently usable and marries with crisp, intuitive steering and a sharpness that’s hard to beat outside of a bona fide race car. The prancing horse just keeps on prancing.

2. McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S

Past versions of this article featured the McLaren 720S, but that’s dead, replaced by this, the 750S. It takes the 720S and makes it 30 better. How? With many new bits, which add up to a 30kg weight reduction, power from the twin-turbo V8 up 30bhp to 740bhp (750PS, hence the name) and a 0-62mph time of 2.8 seconds. Face-melting. Essentially, it’s the best bits of the 720S, mixed with the best bits of the 765LT – most noticeably the massive rear wing.

What differentiates it from McLaren’s other supercar, the Artura? Well, it’s not a hybrid for a start. While the Artura represents the future of McLaren, the 750S feels more like a final hurrah for the past. But just look at McLaren’s past – we’re more than happy to hang onto that history for a little while longer. Even if the starting price is a cool quarter mill.

1. Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto - driving

As V10s become V8s and V8s become V6s, you’d be forgiven for thinking that an all-new hybrid supercar would be more likely to house a small-capacity three-cylinder thrumbox than anything meaty. So hurrah for Lamborghini, who created the Revuelto with three electric motors attached to a massive 6.5-litre V12. Making more than 1000 horsepower. Hah!

The result is a plug-in hybrid like no other, capable of silent electric running for a handful of miles before the bellowing V12 kicks in. Or you can utilise the torque of the electric motors to supplement the V12’s brawn for monstrous acceleration. While the Revuelto is heavy, it’s crammed with clever electronics to make it drive very tidily. Sure, it’s pushing a half mill to buy, and you could argue that by Lamborghini standards it doesn’t look mad enough. But hot damn if it isn’t a look to the future with a hefty dose of nostalgia left gloriously exposed. It’s also sometimes quite irritating, just as a big V12 Lambo should be.

What about the rest?

If you’re wondering why your favourite supercar’s not on this list, wonder no more. If a car’s no longer in production or available to order, then it’s not making the list, hence no Audi R8, Lamborghini Huracan or Ferrari SF90. Them’s the (cross-drilled carbon-ceramic) brakes.

Lamborghini Temerario

The Huracan is at least getting a successor in the shape of the 907bhp Temerario, and while it looks promising, nobody’s driven it yet, so we’re not putting it on this list until they have on the small off-chance Lambo’s accidentally built a stinker.

The same goes again for the upcoming Aston Martin Valhalla, and anyway, its performance puts it so close to the highly-strung Valkyrie that we’re hesitant to even call it a supercar and not a hypercar.

Aston Martin Valhalla

That’s also the case with the 1164bhp Corvette ZR1, which probably isn’t coming to Europe anyway, which likely excludes it on the basis that we can’t be bothered looking at what’s on offer beyond the confines of the UK. Plenty of American websites are available, but they might spell ‘colour’ wrong. You have been warned.

While we’ve made an exception for the Vantage because it’s such a little pumped-up streetfighter, we’re a bit hesitant to put anything else front-engined on the list, either. Stuff like the Aston Vanquish and Ferrari 12Cilindri undoubtedly offer supercar performance, but we reckon they belong on a separate list for GT cars.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Granted, it’s hard enough getting your hands on anything on this list, but we also don’t see any point in including anything with a super-limited production run that’s sold out before it’s even announced. That’s why we haven’t bothered with the likes of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, Aston Martin Valour, GMA T.33 or Pagani Utopia. Happy? Good.