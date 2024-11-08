An Idiot's Guide To The Complicated Porsche 911 Range

The Porsche 911 range will seem baffling at first glance. A peruse of the 911 configurator on the Porsche GB website currently presents users with a huge array of versions to choose from, with different body styles and various designations like S, Turbo, GT and more thrown around with abandon. The line-up is only continuing to grow, and a 2024 facelift for the current generation car just makes things more complicated.

But don’t worry - we’ve put together this special guide to help you make sense of the madness. Read on, and you’ll become a Porsche 911 expert.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S (992)

First, we’re going to look at designations. The words/letters/numbers that come after ‘911’ could determine whether you’re looking at a relatively easy-going all-wheel drive model that develops 385bhp versus a 720bhp, rear-drive monster.

911 Carrera

Porsche 911 Carrera (992.2)

The Carrera name - taken from the famous Carrera Panamericana road race - has been used throughout the 911’s history, but more recently it’s come to refer to the ‘standard’ 911s. The current 911 Carrera is the base-spec 911, and it’s one of the first of the current generation to get a mid-life facelift.

It remains powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six, although power has climbed from 379bhp to 389bhp. Currently, an eight-speed ‘PDK’ dual-clutch auto is the only gearbox choice, but a manual could be on the horizon.

911 Carrera S

Porsche 911 Carrera S (992)

As with other cars from Porsche (like the Boxster and Cayman), strapping an ‘S’ to the name denotes a more powerful version. Once upon a time, the extra poke was provided via an increase in displacement, but since the arrival of the 991.2, it’s all about cranking up the turbocharger boost pressure.

The most recent Carrera S enjoyed a huge power hike over the base car, up to 444bhp. It’s currently unavailable, as we await a facelifted version, but it’s almost certain it’ll return soon, perhaps still with the option of a manual gearbox.

911 Carrera 4

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S (992)

Put a 4 on the name after Carrera and you get four-wheel drive. Currently, it’s also available on S models as the Carrera 4S. Turbo models are also four-wheel drive but don’t get a ‘4’ in the name. All-wheel drive Carrera models used to be wider than their rear-driven siblings, but since the arrival of the 992, all models share the same shell.

Like the Carrera S, it’s currently absent from the 911 range, but this is likely temporary as we await the facelifted version.

Cabriolet

Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet (992.2)

A refreshingly easy one, this: it’s a 911 with a folding fabric roof. Currently, the 911 Cabriolet is available as a Carrera, Carrera GTS, Carrera 4 GTS, and, for the first time, a Carrera T. Turbo and Turbo S. Expect facelifted Carrera S and 4 and Turbo versions to follow suit.

Targa

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS (992.2)

For those who like alfresco motoring but don’t want a full-on convertible, there’s the Targa. Historically available with a removable roof panel, modern versions have a clever folding mechanism. The Targa was the final core member of the 992 to be revealed, and as with the last one, it’s only available with all-wheel drive. As of the core range’s 2024 facelift, it’s only available as a 4 GTS, but once again, more versions are likely to join it soon.

911 Carrera GTS

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS (992.2)

This is where things get a bit more complicated.

The GTS (Gran Turismo Sport) badge can be traced all the way back to the 904 of the 1960s, which ended up being referred to as the Carrera GTS to avoid irking Peugeot. These days, Porsche uses it across multiple models.

In the past, the GTS strategy usually involved taking an S-badged car and giving it some styling tweaks, a power boost and some standard-fit chassis kit, and this was the formula the current-gen 911 Carrera GTS followed – until it was facelifted in 2024, that is.

For the ‘992.2’ update, the GTS becomes the first roadgoing hybrid 911. Gasp, etc, etc. Not that it’s particularly heavy on the electrification –twin single-turbo boxer six with a small electric motor integrated into the gearbox, so has no real electric-only range. It comes with rear- or four-wheel drive.

Overall, the system kicks out 534bhp and, unsurprisingly, only pairs with an eight-speed PDK ’box. It’s available as a coupe, Cabriolet or Targa, and the quickest version, the coupe, hits 62mph in 3 seconds dead and a top speed of 194mph.

911 Carrera T

Porsche 911 Carrera T (992.2)

A name first used in 1968, the Carrera T (Touring) was reintroduced for the 991.2 and added to the 992 range in late 2022.

A bit of a connoisseur’s choice, it’s effectively a Carrera with less soundproofing, thinner glass, missing rear seats and a few choice chassis upgrades thrown in as standard.

It’s now been brought back with the 992.2 facelift, and uses the same 389bhp engine as the latest Carrera, but pairs it exclusively to a new six-speed manual gearbox (complete with natty wooden shifter). Previously a coupe-only affair, it’s now also available as a Cabriolet for the first time.

911 Turbo

Porsche 911 Turbo (992)

This is where the waters muddy a little. The meaning of the ‘Turbo’ badge used to be obvious - it referred to, erm, the one with the turbo. Or turbos. However, the whole Carrera range is now turbocharged, and confusing matters further, the fully electric Taycan has Turbo and Turbo S derivatives.

However, the 911 Turbo is still easily identifiable - it’s the widebody, all-wheel drive one that’s significantly faster than the rest of the range. Plus, unlike the turbocharged Carrera models, which try their best to behave like they’re still powered by N/A engines, the boosty Turbo has no interest in pretending it isn’t packing a pair of snails.

The outgoing 992 Turbo S developed 641bhp and did 0-62mph in 2.7 seconds according to Porsche’s (usually conservative) figures. Revealed later was the standard 911 Turbo, which was still no slouch, producing 572bhp. Each came in either a coupe or a Cabriolet body style.

As the 992 range undergoes a facelift, the Turbo is currently off sale, but Porsche’s confirmed it’s coming back in 2025. When it does, it’ll join the GTS in being a hybrid, likely using a similar system to push power figures ever higher.

911 GT2 RS

Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991)

The GT2 recipe is simple. Take the engine from a 911 Turbo, leave behind the all-wheel drive system, and up the track focus. GT2s were made from the 993 generation through to the 997, with the 997 also having the option of an even more focused, even more powerful GT2 RS.

For the 991, there was no base GT2 model - high-power, rear-drive turbo heroics were available only via the hardcore GT2 RS (pictured). We’re expecting the same thing to happen for the 992 generation, via a model which will comfortably trump the 710bhp output of its predecessor.

911 GT3

Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2)

The GT3 badge first appeared on the 996 generation 911. Sharing little with the ‘lesser’ Carrera models, GT3s are heavily track-focused, with lower, stiffer suspension, beefier brakes, and things like sound deadening and rear seats binned to reduce weight. The GT3 has been made more distinct from the Carrera range than ever, due to the retention of a naturally-aspirated engine.

For the 991.2, the GT3 received a lightly fettled version of Porsche’s 4.0-litre motorsport engine, which is also found in the 911 Cup. Porsche recently updated the engine with gasoline particulate filters (GPFs) for the Speedster (more on that later) to comply with emissions regulations for the next few years, meaning it’s been possible for the 992 GT3 (above) to retain an N/A six. Praise be!

It deviates from the long-standing tradition of 911s using a MacPherson strut front suspension setup, instead opting for the technically superior double wishbone arrangement.

It also gets the no-cost option of a Touring pack – ostensibly a more road-biased GT3, it’s really just the regular car with the big rear wing deleted, for a more subtle and, to our eyes, much cooler look.

In 2024, the GT3 got a 992.2 facelift, although good luck spotting any differences. The major changes are a couple of new lightweight packages and, in a first for a GT-badged 911, the option of rear seats in the Touring.

911 GT3 RS

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992)

Short for RennSport (which translates as ‘racing sport’), the RS badge first appeared in 1973 on the 911 Classic as the Carrera RS. This lightweight car had revised suspension and bigger brakes, and has become one of the most collectable 911s ever.

The RS badge appeared again on the 996 generation 911 to make the 911 GT3 RS: an even more track-focused version of the GT3. For the 996 version, weight was further reduced through the use of polycarbonate windows (among other things) and the suspension and engine uprated. Carbon-ceramic brakes were also dropped in at each corner.

And so it went with the following 997, 991 and 992 GT3 RS models. The tactic changed slightly for the 991.2 GT3 RS, however, which shares its 4.0 litre 911 Cup-derived engine with the standard GT3, albeit with a slight increase in power, and it’s the same case with the new 992 GT3 RS.

What’s different this time is the aero kit, which is considerably more extreme than anything we’ve seen on a GT3 RS before, with a gigantic swan-neck rear wing being the most conspicuous addition. The various aero devices dotted around the car combine to give the GT3 RS three times the downforce of the GT3.

911 S/T

Porsche 911 S/T

Although it's hard to pick one 911, the 911 S/T might just be the most coveted of the lot. Taking its name from a series of Group 4 911 racers of the 1970s, it's best thought of as a more road-oriented GT3 RS with the same spec 4.0-litre nat-asp flat-six, but hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox instead of a PDK automatic.



It loses the bonkers aero of the GT3 RS, but still has a significant number of carbon fibre panels plus magnesium wheels, contributing to a significant weight loss of 40kg compared to a GT3 Touring. It's mostly as-per that car in terms of styling, but with a few bespoke touches.

It celebrates the 911's 60th birthday, with the car's debut year referenced with the production cap of 1,963 units. The price? £230,000. Having had a go in it, though, we reckon it’s worth every bit of that (although you can’t actually buy one new anymore. Sad face).



911 Dakar

Porsche 911 Dakar

For 2023 the 911 range gained a very different family member - the Dakar. It’s inspired by cars of the past, though - the 959 and 953 with which Porsche won the Dakar Rally. The homage is based on a 992 911 GTS but with its suspension jacked up by 50mm.

It’s also possible to raise the suspension by another 30mm. Factor in chunky off-road tyres and underbody protection, and you have a 911 that can clatter over rough ground at 105mph.

For those who aren’t fond of subtlety (probably a fair few 911 Dakar customers, given the nature of this thing), it’s possible to clothe the car in retro colour schemes, including one that references the Rothmans livery of the 953.

911 Sport Classic

Porsche 911 Sport Classic (992)

Another limited-edition car, but this one has historical provenance and has some very important mechanical details to set it apart from other 911s. It’s the Sport Classic, a name which first appeared in 2009 for the 997-generation 911. That car involved wrapping the Carrera S of the time in a retro-look body including a ducktail spoiler, but that was about it. Production was limited to 250 units, meaning Porsche had no trouble shifting all of them despite the Sport Classic being considerably spendier than the mechanically identical Carrera S.

For 2023, the Sport Classic returned. Once again we had retro looks, but it was no longer based on a Carrera S - this time, the starting point was a 911 Turbo. While the Turbo is exclusively available with four-wheel drive and a PDK, though, the 2023 Sport Classic went in the complete opposite direction, hooking the Turbo’s 3.7-litre twin-turbo engine to a seven-speed manual, which drove the rear wheels exclusively. The engine was detuned to a still-potent 542bhp. It was quite a combination, but one that Porsche made you pay well over £200,000 for.

Production numbers were much higher than the original Sport Classic, with 1,250 built. We enjoyed the version we drove immensely, but it was double the cost of something like a Carrera T, and not quite double the fun.

911 Speedster

Porsche 911 Speedster (991)

With roots that go back to the 356, ‘Speedster’ is perhaps the ultimate historical name that Porsche has dug out of its back-catalogue. Various 911s have carried it, but for the 991.2 version, Stuttgart went all out. It built a bespoke shell by joining the front end of a GT3 with the rear of a Carrera 4 and then transplanted a manual GT3’s engine and chassis parts. The finishing touch was a lightweight, mechanical-folding roof.

It was certainly an improvement on the 997 Speedster, which was merely a buttressed GTS with a fancy roof made by Porsche exclusive. The production numbers were also dramatically increased - while the 997 was limited to 356 units (see what they did there?), Porsche sold 1948 (again, see what they did there?) 991.2 Speedsters. Will there be a 992 version? We’ll have to wait and see, but if Porsche goes down that retro-inspired road, it’ll probably be - like the 991.2 - a late, run-out special.

Every generation of Porsche 911

With eight different generations spanning multiple decades, the history of the 911 is as convoluted as the current line-up. Let us run you through the models…

First generation (1963-1972)

Porsche 911 Targa - original

It all started here. A very small number were made early on as the ‘902,’ before Peugeot kicked up a stink about using a ‘0’ in the middle of the name, forcing Porsche to change the name to ‘911.’ All were powered by flat-sixes, with displacement growing from 2.0 litres to 2.5.

G-series

Porsche 911 G-Series Carrera Cabriolet

Although earlier 911s were continually updated and internally given lettered ‘series’ designations, the car is considered to have entered its second-generation with the arrival of the G-series. This is when impact bumpers were added, and when the displacement of the flat-six was increased to 2.7 litres. The very last ‘K series’ second-gen cars used 3.2-litre flat-sixes. This generation also saw the introduction of the Turbo (type 930).

964 (1990-1993)

Porsche 911 Carrera (964)

Major revisions to the original 911 led to a new internal designation: 964. The same basic shape was still there, but 85 per cent of the car was new. Its plastic bumpers gave it a very different look, while technology like ABS and power steering were present for the first time in a 911. Another notable 911 first was the electronically-raising spoiler, popping up at 50mph. Engines were still air-cooled, most being 3.6-litre, with a 3.3-litre in the Turbo (switching to a 3.6 for 1993) and 3.75-litre in the RS and RSR.

993 (1993-1998)

Porsche 911 Carrera (993)

The last of the air-cooled cars, the 993 is the ultimate 911 generation for many. As with the 964, it still had that recognisable 911 shape, but the new styling was the biggest departure yet for the then 30-year-old sports car. The brakes and suspension were dramatically improved over the 964, while at the rear either a 3.6-litre or 3.8-litre engine was available.

996 (1998-2005)

Porsche 911 Carrera (996)

This was the big one. Arriving in 1998, the 996 was all-new. No major component from the 993 was carried over, and most importantly, the brand-new flat-six engine was (shock horror) water-cooled. The styling was a radical change, too. Again, it has the same basic 911 shape, but it’s a much more curvaceous thing, while the round headlights were dropped in favour of the unpopular ‘fried egg’ designs. Early 996 Carreras had a 3.4-litre engine, while later models had a 3.6.

997 (2004-2012)

Porsche 911 Carrera (997)

After the big changes brought about by the 996, the 997 marked a return to the ‘evolution not revolution’ way of 911 progress. Other than the unloved 996 headlights being binned in favour of the classic round design, there wasn’t much going on visually to tell it apart from its predecessor. Everything was tweaked and improved, though. Engine displacement ranged from 3.6-litre to 3.8-litres.

991 (2013-2019)

A 991 in front of its 997 predecessor

Again, Porsche didn’t tamper with the styling all that much for the 991. However, it did get a lot wider. There was also an increase in wheelbase, moving the rear wheels further back in relation to the engine, aiding weight distribution. Despite the increase in size, weight was actually reduced compared to the 997.

It was available with a 3.4-litre or 3.8-litre naturally-aspirated flat-six depending on if you went for a Carrera or Carrera S, but all that changed with the arrival of the 991.2, which ditched the atmospheric engines for a 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine with two different available outputs.

992 (2019 - present)

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS (992.2)

The 911 received another growth spurt when the 992 arrived, increasing by 45mm in width across the front axle and gaining staggered 20-inch front/21-inch rear wheels. There’s only one shell available, with the narrow-body 911 now ditched.

Another notable change is the shift from a seven-speed automatic PDK gearbox to a newer eight-speed unit, which readies the 992 for any future hybrid powertrains. The new transmission plus the growth spurt and the addition of GPFs have led to an increase in weight.

The 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six is best considered an evolution of the 991.2’s, but it’s even more powerful and slightly more responsive. Sounds better, too.

2024 brought the 992’s mid-life facelift, which saw the introduction of the first hybrid 911 in the shape of the new Carrera GTS. We expect the update to be rolled out across the rest of the Carrera family first before being applied to the Turbo and GT-badged stuff, as well as possibly the Dakar.

A not-for-the-faint-hearted 992 GT2 RS should eventually arrive too, and we wouldn’t put it past Porsche to surprise us with a few more limited-run versions.

Porsche 911 - 992 and original

So, now we’ve filled your head with 911 knowledge, which version will it be for you?