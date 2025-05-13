With the R35 Nissan GT-R now consigned to the history books, we’re anxiously checking for any vague news to confirm that an R36 is coming. With that in mind, scouring a press release from the brand confirming its plan to return to profitability, a big name is returning.

A new Nissan Skyline is in the works. That’s about all we have on that… and headline aside, it’s not likely to be too much reason to get excited.

Nismo Skyline, rear 3/4

If you’re a member of the loyal Car Throttle audience, you won’t need to be told this, but for the noobs out there, the Skyline is much more than R-series GT-Rs the world has come to know and love.

Those cars were based on more mundane commuter cars, in the same way the BMW M3 is based on the 3 Series.

The nameplate continued beyond the end of the R34 Skyline GT-R when that moniker evolved to become its own thing, with Skyline applied to sensible saloons (and briefly, an SUV, which is a story for another day). Other markets would receive those cars with Infiniti badges.

Its thirteenth generation is likely known to you as the Infiniti Q50, and has been around since 2014. It’ll be this car the new Skyline replaces, though in what form remains to be seen. We’d hope for a saloon, but can’t rule out it permanently becoming an SUV, as so many cars have recently.

Nismo Skyline, rear

Although a Skyline GT-R almost certainly won’t happen, there is scope for a fast version. The outgoing generation even had a 400bhp 400R variant – not to be confused with the R33 Nismo 400R.

It’ll almost certainly be a Japan-exclusive model, and there’s no mention yet of an Infiniti version for North America. Not that it matters to any of us in Europe.