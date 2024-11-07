Audi Is Launching A New Brand Called… AUDI

Audi will launch AUDI in China in an effort to improve Audi sales in China. Confused? Us too
AUDI E concept - front
AUDI E concept - front

A few months ago, reports emerged that Audi could launch cars in the Chinese market without its famous four-ringed logo. Those reports have turned out to be true, but arguably the bigger news is that these ringless Audis will in fact be sold under a new, China-exclusive brand. It’s called… AUDI.

No need to shout, guys, we can hear you. Capitalised it may be, but Audi’s new China-only brand is in fact called AUDI. A partnership with SAIC – the Chinese state-owned car company that also owns MG – it’s set to launch three new models in the Chinese market next year, which are previewed by this concept, the AUDI E.

AUDI E concept - rear
AUDI E concept - rear

And yep, there’s not a single ring in sight, let alone four of them. Instead, this handsomely swoopy, estate-ish thing gets a big block capital ‘AUDI’ badge on its nose. It’s designed to cater specifically to the demands of Chinese customers, who value things like tech, automation and interior ambience.

That said, it sounds like performance has been considered too. Inevitably, it’s electric and gets a two-motor, four-wheel drive setup that’s said to deliver a not inconsiderable 764bhp and 590 lb ft of torque. That, says Audi/AUDI, is good for 62mph in 3.6 seconds.

AUDI E concept - interior
AUDI E concept - interior

The 100kWh battery provides a theoretical range of 435 miles, and thanks to an 800v electrical architecture, around 230 of those miles can be gained with 10 minutes on a rapid charger.

The interior, lit from above by a panoramic roof, has a pillar-to-pillar curved 4K display that incorporates the instruments, camera feeds from the digital mirrors, and lots and lots of infotainment. It’s all said to run off a new operating system and integrates a digital AI assistant because, y’know, 2024. Illuminated wood and microfibre inserts run along the door cards.

AUDI E concept - front
AUDI E concept - front

While the E doesn’t preview a specific production car, it does give us an idea of what we can expect visually from the first three cars from AUDI. The new brand comes at a make-or-break time for many European manufacturers in China, whose sales are dwindling as many people turn to the scores of rapidly maturing domestic makes.

It’s particularly important for Audi (the original one), which was the first premium European brand to enter the Chinese market, back in 1988. We’ll keep you abreast of any more developments from Audi’s new brand, AUDI, both here on CarThrottle.com and on our new spin-off website, CARTHROTTLE.COM.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Audi Is Launching A New Brand Called… AUDI
AUDI E concept - front
AUDI E concept - front
News
Mercedes-AMG Is Building Its Own Electric SUV
Mercedes-AMG SUV teaser
Mercedes-AMG SUV teaser
News
The Kia PV5 WKNDR Is A Look At The Future Of #VanLife
Kia PV5 WKDNR - front
Kia PV5 WKDNR - front
News
The Brabus Big Boy Is A Luxury Hotel Suite On Wheels
Brabus Big Boy - front
Brabus Big Boy - front
News
Ringbrothers’ 1246bhp Buick Grand National Goes Truly Mad With Power
Ringbrothers Invadr - side
Ringbrothers Invadr - side
News
Toyota Is Owning SEMA 2024
Toyota Land Cruiser ROX
Toyota Land Cruiser ROX

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Alpine A290 GTS Review: A Little Restrained, But A Lot Of Fun
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
2024 Dacia Duster Review: Refreshingly Simple, Relentlessly Charming
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Reviews
Toyota Hilux GR Sport Review: A Tough, Capable Truck – Just Don’t Be Fooled By The Badges
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Reviews
Lamborghini Urus SE Review: Audacious, Hilarious, But Not The Car It Truly Wants To Be
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro Review: Sweet Spot Or No-Man’s Land?
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet Review
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet