Audi Is Launching A New Brand Called… AUDI

A few months ago, reports emerged that Audi could launch cars in the Chinese market without its famous four-ringed logo. Those reports have turned out to be true, but arguably the bigger news is that these ringless Audis will in fact be sold under a new, China-exclusive brand. It’s called… AUDI.

No need to shout, guys, we can hear you. Capitalised it may be, but Audi’s new China-only brand is in fact called AUDI. A partnership with SAIC – the Chinese state-owned car company that also owns MG – it’s set to launch three new models in the Chinese market next year, which are previewed by this concept, the AUDI E.

AUDI E concept - rear

And yep, there’s not a single ring in sight, let alone four of them. Instead, this handsomely swoopy, estate-ish thing gets a big block capital ‘AUDI’ badge on its nose. It’s designed to cater specifically to the demands of Chinese customers, who value things like tech, automation and interior ambience.

That said, it sounds like performance has been considered too. Inevitably, it’s electric and gets a two-motor, four-wheel drive setup that’s said to deliver a not inconsiderable 764bhp and 590 lb ft of torque. That, says Audi/AUDI, is good for 62mph in 3.6 seconds.

AUDI E concept - interior

The 100kWh battery provides a theoretical range of 435 miles, and thanks to an 800v electrical architecture, around 230 of those miles can be gained with 10 minutes on a rapid charger.

The interior, lit from above by a panoramic roof, has a pillar-to-pillar curved 4K display that incorporates the instruments, camera feeds from the digital mirrors, and lots and lots of infotainment. It’s all said to run off a new operating system and integrates a digital AI assistant because, y’know, 2024. Illuminated wood and microfibre inserts run along the door cards.

AUDI E concept - front

While the E doesn’t preview a specific production car, it does give us an idea of what we can expect visually from the first three cars from AUDI. The new brand comes at a make-or-break time for many European manufacturers in China, whose sales are dwindling as many people turn to the scores of rapidly maturing domestic makes.

It’s particularly important for Audi (the original one), which was the first premium European brand to enter the Chinese market, back in 1988. We’ll keep you abreast of any more developments from Audi’s new brand, AUDI, both here on CarThrottle.com and on our new spin-off website, CARTHROTTLE.COM.