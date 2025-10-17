Well, here’s a genuine surprise to end the week on. Assetto Corsa Rally has been revealed as a whole new simulator, and it’ll be arriving on Steam Early Access on 13 November. Yep, not even a month away.

Our immediate concern was that Assetto Corsa developer Kunos Simulazioni was already stretching itself thin with the somewhat troubled AC Evo early access period while still supporting AC Competizione, but it turns out AC Rally will have a different studio behind it. That’ll be Supernova Game Studios, another Italian studio formed in 2021 by Digital Bros Group, the parent company of Kunos.

Remote video URL

Using the same physics engine as other AC games, AC Rally is being pitched as a realistic take on rally simulation. That should hopefully fill the gap left by EA WRC. In a first for the rally genre, its real-world stages are 3D laser scanned in a bit to create an authentic experience, something which has become commonplace for circuit-focused sims.

AC Rally will use Unreal Engine 5 for its graphics, much like Evo, and it’s promised that “every dust particle and reflection contributes to full immersion in the rally world”. Certainly looks good from the screenshots, anyway.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

As for cars, there’ll be 10 to play with from launch across a range of eras in rallying:

Alfa Romeo GTA 1300 Junior Gr.2

Citroen Xsara WRC

Fiat 124 Sport Abarth Rally 16V Gr.4

Fiat 131 Abarth Gr.4

Hyundai i20N Rally2

Lancia 037 Evo 2 Gr.B

Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo Gr.A

Lancia Stratos Gr.4

Mini Cooper S Gr2.

Peugeot 208 Rally4

At its launch, AC Rally will be a single-player only title, but multiplayer is slated as arriving down the line. However, it will feature online leaderboards and limited-time events.

No word yet on a target release date for the full version of AC Rally, or console ports, so stay tuned for those.