JDM: Japanese Drift Master Is Coming To Consoles

With all the excitement of Forza Horizon 6 heading to Japan next year, we suspect many have forgotten about another game set in the country that recently came out. JDM: Japanese Drift Master arrived on Steam a few months ago to a warm reception, and now it’s heading to consoles.

It’ll launch on Xbox Series S and X first on 21 November, with a PS5 release window set for Q1 2026. It’s unclear why there’s a gap between the two, but it means either way that’ll be long before FH6.

Remote video URL

Loosely inspired by Initial D, JDM: Japanese Drift Master sees you play as a Polish national, Touma, who heads to Japan to chase a dream to become a drifter.

Pre-ordering the game will give you a bonus car, the ‘Akina Phantom’, a fictional version of the Toyota AE86 that has been tuned to look an awful lot like the Trueno driven by Takumi Fujiwara in the manga. It’ll be priced at $34.99/€34.99 on launch (we don’t have a UK price, but we’re going to guess £34.99…)

Although developer Gaming Factory hasn’t announced any major game updates to coincide with the console launch, it has said the port will carry over all game adjustments, content updates and fixes introduced since its Steam release in May.

However, it won’t include the upcoming JDM: Made in USA DLC, which is set to be available on Steam from 6 November. That pack will include six unlicensed cars heavily inspired by some American favourites (no prizes for identifying the Mustang from the promo shot we’re using), and cost $5.99/€34.99 on launch. It’ll be available as a separate download for console versions.

Ah, and worth pointing out that the Xbox version of the game won’t have wheel support, unlike its PC counterpart. It will, however, have ‘further controller optimisation’. No word yet on whether the same will apply to the PS5 version.