JDM: Japanese Drift Master Is Coming To Consoles

Initial D-inspired game will arrive on Xbox next month, with a PS5 launch set for Q1 2026
JDM: Japanese Drift Master Is Coming To Consoles

With all the excitement of Forza Horizon 6 heading to Japan next year, we suspect many have forgotten about another game set in the country that recently came out. JDM: Japanese Drift Master arrived on Steam a few months ago to a warm reception, and now it’s heading to consoles.

It’ll launch on Xbox Series S and X first on 21 November, with a PS5 release window set for Q1 2026. It’s unclear why there’s a gap between the two, but it means either way that’ll be long before FH6.

Loosely inspired by Initial D, JDM: Japanese Drift Master sees you play as a Polish national, Touma, who heads to Japan to chase a dream to become a drifter.

Pre-ordering the game will give you a bonus car, the ‘Akina Phantom’, a fictional version of the Toyota AE86 that has been tuned to look an awful lot like the Trueno driven by Takumi Fujiwara in the manga. It’ll be priced at $34.99/€34.99 on launch (we don’t have a UK price, but we’re going to guess £34.99…)

Although developer Gaming Factory hasn’t announced any major game updates to coincide with the console launch, it has said the port will carry over all game adjustments, content updates and fixes introduced since its Steam release in May.

JDM: Japanese Drift Master Is Coming To Consoles

However, it won’t include the upcoming JDM: Made in USA DLC, which is set to be available on Steam from 6 November. That pack will include six unlicensed cars heavily inspired by some American favourites (no prizes for identifying the Mustang from the promo shot we’re using), and cost $5.99/€34.99 on launch. It’ll be available as a separate download for console versions.

Ah, and worth pointing out that the Xbox version of the game won’t have wheel support, unlike its PC counterpart. It will, however, have ‘further controller optimisation’. No word yet on whether the same will apply to the PS5 version.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
You Can Soon Order A Factory-Built RTR Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang RTR Package
News
Dead: Volkswagen Touareg
Volkswagen Touareg R
News
2025 Tokyo Motor Show: Everything To Look Out For
Honda Japan Mobility Show stand mock-up
News
Subaru Is Bringing A Pair Of STI Concepts To The Tokyo Motor Show
Subaru Performance-B (top) and Performance-E teasers
News
Hyundai Is Developing An Engine Just For Mid-Engined Cars
Hyundai RM19 concept
News
Alfa Romeo Tonale Facelift Brings Fresh Look And Powertrain Tweaks
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi S6 Avant E-Tron Review: An S6, But Electric
Audi S6 Avant E-Tron - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia Sportage Review: The Car You Should Probably Tell People To Buy
2025 Kia Sportage, front
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV60 Review: Small Changes, But Effective
2025 Genesis GV60, front
Reviews
2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray UK Review: American Genius
C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible UK spec, front
Reviews
Aston Martin DBX S Review: Marginal Gains
Aston Martin DBX S - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi Q3 Review: There’s A Decent Car Beneath The Gimmicks
2025 Audi Q3 - front, driving