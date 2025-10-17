Fanatec Just Dropped A New Flagship Range Of Sim Racing Hardware

With the SimRacing Expo happening over in Germany right now, we had been expecting to see a lot of new hardware to max out our credit cards on over the next 12 months. Arguably stealing the show, though, is Fanatec, which has at long last introduced a new range of flagship hardware.

It’s given its Podium Series a complete refresh, and most exciting of all is the long-anticipated introduction of Podium Pedals. Never before offered by the brand under the Podium series, the pedal set comes with a 200kg load cell brake with a forged aluminium pedal.

Fanatec Podium Pedals

There’s also a new patented design for adjusting the feel of the pedals with the ‘Elastometer Compression Control System’. Basically, that lets you adjust the little blocks behind the pedals without the need for tools, which will adjust the feel and feedback of the pedals.

The standard Podium Pedal set will be offered as a three-pedal unit including the clutch, but those focused on formula racing will be able to order a two-pedal variant with carbon fibre plates and optional grip tape.

Along with the pedals, a new Podium DD 25Nm direct drive wheelbase now sits at the very top of Fanatec’s range. This replaces the DD2, which matched that output figure, although the new DD is said to offer that figure ‘consistently’. It has an ‘overshoot’ of 33Nm, which we’re interpreting as offering a little bit of headroom to avoid force feedback clipping – simply put, that’s when your wheelbase maxes out and loses fidelity.

Fanatec Podium DD

Worth pointing out that the Podium DD will be PC-only out of the box and capable of being used on Xbox with a compatible steering wheel. Sadly, that doesn’t apply to PlayStation.

No word yet on pricing for the new Podium Series range, but it will be going on sale in Q1 2026, so keep your eyes peeled for more info soon.