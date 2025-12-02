DS isn’t exactly a brand synonymous with performance. Since being spun off as an independent badge from Citroen 11 years ago, it’s only sold one properly hot car, the underrated little DS 3 Performance, essentially a more upmarket rehash of the earlier Citroen DS3 Racing.

That’s despite it having had a factory motorsport outfit for the past decade in the form of a Formula E team, a series it’ll continue to compete in despite Citroen also entering with a factory team from this season onwards. Confusing, we know.

DS 3 Performance Line - front

So, the announcement of a new Formula E-inspired limited-edition Performance Line trim for the DS 3 and DS No4 gave us some hope that the brand might be having another crack at performance cars, especially since the former of those cars sits on the same base as some of the most convincingly fun (if samey to drive) small, quick EVs yet – the Abarth 600e/Alfa Junior Veloce/Vauxhall Mokka GSE siblings.

But alas, the Performance Line trim is more akin to an S-Line Audi or R-Line VW: it brings everything but the actual performance. Both models get various sporty accoutrements – flashes of DS’ signature satin gold on the exterior, including a jazzy pattern on the C-pillar echoing the livery of the Formula E car, black alloys, and plenty of Alcantara on the inside, including on the chunky-looking sports seats.

DS No4 Performance Line - detail

But unfortunately, the powertrains are the same as those offered on the regular cars. For the 3, that’s the choice of a 143bhp mild hybrid and 153bhp full EV, while the No 4 – the new name for the artist formerly known as the DS 4, in line with the brand’s strange new naming convention – comes with the same mild hybrid setup as the 3, or as a 211bhp EV or a 222bhp plug-in hybrid. There are no chassis tweaks to speak of either.

Both models also herald the introduction of an updated version of DS’ ChatGPT integration, if that sort of thing interests you. DS was one of the very first car companies to integrate the frighteningly popular AI software into its voice assistant.

DS No4 Performance Line - interior

Both Performance Line models are said to be limited editions, but DS hasn’t said how limited, just that the 3 Performance line starts at £37,350 and the No 4 at £41,700. Both are on sale in the UK now.

