Among the ranks of great global motor shows, Brussels probably doesn’t rank particularly highly in your conscience. But who knows – with the Geneva show now consigned to the history books, perhaps Belgium, with no real car industry of its own beyond a Volvo factory, is poised to take over as the next home of the ‘neutral ground’ motor show where all the big European players are on equal footing.

Or maybe they’ll just keep revealing their cars online instead. At any rate, though, the 2026 Brussels Motor Show is at least going to be a busy one for one car company – Kia. It’s using the show to debut no fewer than four new cars, including an entirely new model and three hot GT variants of existing EVs.

Kia EV2 teaser

That new model is the EV2, first shown off in concept form early this year. As its name suggests, it’ll be the smallest, most affordable model yet from Kia’s family of EV-badged, erm, EVs. Think supermini sized, so slightly bigger than the likes of the Hyundai Inster, and with some chunky SUV styling because apparently that’s what needs to be done to convince people to buy a car these days.

Kia’s released some teasers of the production model and, sure enough, it looks pretty darn close to the concept. Kia’s signature ‘Star Map’ lighting is present and correct, with those rear lights set curiously low down on the rear bumper as they were on the concept.

Kia EV4 GT prototype

Designed primarily for the European market, it’ll be built on the continent, most likely at the manufacturer’s plant in Slovakia. Kia’s European boss, Marc Hedrich, says it’ll “play a pivotal role in shaping the future of responsible mobility across the region.”

All very worthy, but if you like your ‘responsible mobility’ with a bit of speed, you should be well catered for too by those GT models. They’ll be the hot versions of the EV3, EV4 hatchback and EV5, with each likely to get a dual-motor powertrain packing a decent slug of power, sportier looks, a series of chassis tweaks and some of the lime green accents Kia likes to stick on its GT models. Hopefully, they’ll also get the virtual gearshift tech introduced to the EV6 GT earlier this year. All will be revealed at Kia’s press conference on 9 January.