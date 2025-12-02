Among all the hype that’s been building around the Toyota GR GT, one question has remained: will it be a Toyota or a Lexus? The answer, it would appear, is yes.

Various teasers coming from Toyota in Japan have all but confirmed that the GR GT badge will be the one worn by the new hybrid V8 sports car when it finally gets unveiled on Friday after several years of concepts, spy shots and teases, but the company has just given us one last teaser that’s thrown us a bit of a curveball, because in it are not one, not two, but three cars hidden in the gloom.

The one at the front of the shot is clearly the roadgoing Toyota GR GT – you can make out the same rear light bar as we saw in the Japanese TV ad that debuted last week. Then, sitting further back and to its right, with those aggressively louvred wheelarches, is most likely the GT3 racing version (one of the main reasons this car’s being built, remember, is so Toyota has a basis for a new GT3 racer).

Toyota GR GT family teaser

But then what’s that off to the left? Clearly, it’s something with a similar silhouette to the GR GT, but a very different rear end treatment, and it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes levels of detective work to match that rear lighting signature with the mysterious Lexus Sport Concept that was unveiled at Monterey Car Week earlier this year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, that concept was simply said to be an exploration of Lexus’ future design language, but the similarities to the GR GT prototypes we’d seen testing were obvious, and this teaser seems to all but confirm it: there’ll be both Toyota and Lexus versions of the new car.

Lexus Sport Concept

That shouldn’t come as all that big a surprise given that a Lexus LFA has been heavily featured in promo material around the GR GT, and the car, regardless of what badge it’s been expected to wear, has been billed as a spiritual successor to the iconic V10 supercar. Indeed, the original GR GT3 concept from back in 2022 has popped up wearing both Toyota and Lexus badges.

A few questions remain unanswered. What will the Lexus version be called? The LFR badge has been thrown around in the media a lot. Will both be sold in all markets, or will some get the Lexus and others the Toyota? Clearly, it’s more than just a case of simple badge engineering, as the Lexus version has a noticeably different roofline to the Toyota, so we suspect the Lexus will take a more upmarket approach than its sibling. All, presumably, will be unveiled on Friday morning.