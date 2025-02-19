Andorra’s Best-Selling Car Is… The Porsche 911?

In most European countries, the best-selling car tends to be a small, cheap hatchback or a small, cheap crossover. Turns out Andorra isn’t most European countries
Porsche 911 Carrera
Andorra. You might not think much about this mountainous little principality in the Pyrenees, on the French-Spanish border, unless you’re into skiing. Turns out, though, it’s a haven for the Porsche 911.

With around 80,000 residents, Andorra is the 11th-smallest country in the world by population, and its 16th-smallest by area. It’s also, as these small principalities often are, extremely wealthy. It’s not technically a tax haven, regardless of how much you earn, the highest level of income tax you’ll pay there is 10 per cent.

That means its car market is a bit different to the rest of Europe. According to data compiled by industry analyst Felipe Munoz (and with a hat tip to Car and Driver for bringing this to our attention), the best-selling car there in 2024 was the Porsche 911.

It took a mere 83 sales to reach the top of the charts, but considering all new car and van sales in the country totalled 2379 units, that’s an impressive 3.49 per cent market share.

Toyota GR Yaris
Perhaps even more surprisingly, the second-best seller was the Toyota GR Yaris, with 47 units. Surprising, that is, until you consider that nearly all of Andorra’s roads are mountain passes, which are often snow-covered in the winter. What better car to own there than a rally-bred four-wheel drive hot hatch?

Spots four and five are also occupied by Porsches – the Cayenne and Macan, respectively – while in fifth place is the Cupra Formentor. It’s only after that that Andorra’s market starts to resemble the rest of Europe a bit more, with the SEAT Arona and Hyundai i20 in sixth and seventh.

Porsche Cayenne
Compare that best-seller to those of the two countries neighbouring Andorra – in France, it was the Renault Clio, while in Spain, the Dacia Sandero took the crown. Here in Britain, meanwhile, the Ford Puma once again topped the list. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to see what sort of prices properties in Andor… HOW MUCH?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

