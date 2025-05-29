Abt’s Audi S5 Is Nearly As Powerful As An RS4

The new Audi S5, which, for various complicated reasons, is basically also the new Audi S4, is a rather fast and capable thing as it is. Of course, that ‘S’ in its name means it’s only the middle rung of the Audi performance ladder, and we’re expecting a full-fat RS5 to arrive before too long, probably with plug-in hybrid power.

But what if you simply can’t wait to get your hands on a faster S5? Luckily, VW Group tuning specialist Abt Sportsline is here to save the day once again with an upgrade package for the car that turns power up to 434bhp, just 10bhp shy of the outgoing RS4.

Abt Audi S5 Avant - side

More pertinently, it’s up from the 362bhp produced by the standard car, although the torque made by the 3.0-litre twin-turbo mild hybrid V6 remains an identical 406lb ft. The uplift in power comes solely from Abt’s Power S ECU upgrade, and while it’s likely to provide a little boost to the car’s 4.5-second 0-62mph run, the top speed is the same highly Germanic 155mph.

If you want the full Abt treatment, you can pair the engine upgrade with a new front lip, air intake covers and rear spoiler. They’re all finished in gloss black, as are the new five-spoke, 20-inch alloys. Meanwhile, a set of stainless steel tailpipes should uncork slightly more of the S5’s pleasant V6 rasp.

Abt Audi S5 Avant - rear detail

A set of lowering springs completes the major changes, dropping the S5 by 25mm. You can top it off with a smattering of Abt accessories for the interior, including the floor mats and a cap for the engine stop/start button.

While the tweaks have been nicely modelled by the S5 Avant here, we suspect the same changes will become available for the Sportback saloon before too long. In longroof form, the whole package is available in Germany for €14,900 (around £12,500) plus installation.

Abt Audi S5 Avant - rear

As is always the case with these things, though, everything’s available individually if you just want the looks or the power by themselves. Enough to tide you over while we wait for a full-on RS5?