Ford Focus ST Officially Goes Off Sale In The UK

Despite production running until November, you can no longer order a new Ford Focus ST on our shores. Some are still in stock, however…
Ford Focus ST Edition, front
Ford Focus ST Edition, front

We’re still feeling pretty sad that the Ford Focus ST is soon to go out of production and with no replacement. Especially so after driving the hilariously yobbish ST Edition fairly recently.

Well, here’s some even sadder news if you wanted to buy one – Ford is no longer taking orders in the UK.

Ford Focus ST Edition, rear
Ford Focus ST Edition, rear

Although you can still order one of the many more sedate variants of the Focus, as you’ll spot going through the configurator, the ST is no longer one of those, despite production running until November. It remains on Ford UK’s website for now, but clicking to configure leads to a dead end – and it could well have disappeared entirely by the time you’ve read this.

The news was confirmed by Ford UK to Autocar, although there is still stock lying around in dealerships you can buy immediately. In a statement to the publication, the manufacturer said: “There are no new factory orders available for the Focus ST at the moment, but there are around 170 built and unsold currently available within the UK dealer network. This includes 30 of the special ST Edition variant in Azura Blue.”

Autocar does note that order books could reopen if there’s a flurry of buyers waving cash to grab an ST, but given there’s around 200 examples kicking around on forecourts, we suspect that won’t be happening.

Ford Focus ST Edition, rear
Ford Focus ST Edition, rear

It means your choices when ordering a new petrol-powered hot hatch are now officially one shorter. You can still grab a Honda Civic Type R, Volkswagen Golf GTI or Cupra Leon, but that’s it for C-segment hot hatches. The Hyundai i30 N has been dead for a while, the Vauxhall Astra long without a fast one and no Peugeot 308 GTI in sight.

Still, with Toyota GR Corolla production reportedly starting in the UK, there’s a bit of hope…

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Get A Glimpse At The Porsche 963 RSP, The Company’s Roadgoing Le Mans Racer
Porsche 963 RSP teaser
News
Why Volkswagen Won’t Bring Its Chinese Cars To Europe
Volkswagen ID6 Crozz and X
News
Abt’s Audi S5 Is Nearly As Powerful As An RS4
Abt Audi S5 Avant - front
News
Ford Focus ST Officially Goes Off Sale In The UK
Ford Focus ST Edition, front
News
MST's Latest Not-A-Ford-Escort Is A 350bhp Rally Maniac
MST Mk2 Rally Car - front
Toys and Gadgets
Your Car Could Be Turned Into A Hot Wheels Model
Hot Wheels Legends Tour - 2024 UK finals

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified Review: Better In Every Way
Genesis GV70 Electrified, front
Reviews
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric Review: Mixed Feelings
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric, front
Reviews
VW ID7 GTX Review: An Old-School Sports Saloon For The EV Age
VW ID7 GTX - front
Reviews
VW ID3 GTX Review: A Convincing EV Hot Hatch, With One Big Problem
VW ID3 GTX - front
Reviews
2025 Audi RS6 GT Review: Utterly Excellent, Utterly Expensive
Audi RS6 GT, front