Ford Focus ST Officially Goes Off Sale In The UK

We’re still feeling pretty sad that the Ford Focus ST is soon to go out of production and with no replacement. Especially so after driving the hilariously yobbish ST Edition fairly recently.

Well, here’s some even sadder news if you wanted to buy one – Ford is no longer taking orders in the UK.

Ford Focus ST Edition, rear

Although you can still order one of the many more sedate variants of the Focus, as you’ll spot going through the configurator, the ST is no longer one of those, despite production running until November. It remains on Ford UK’s website for now, but clicking to configure leads to a dead end – and it could well have disappeared entirely by the time you’ve read this.

The news was confirmed by Ford UK to Autocar, although there is still stock lying around in dealerships you can buy immediately. In a statement to the publication, the manufacturer said: “There are no new factory orders available for the Focus ST at the moment, but there are around 170 built and unsold currently available within the UK dealer network. This includes 30 of the special ST Edition variant in Azura Blue.”

Autocar does note that order books could reopen if there’s a flurry of buyers waving cash to grab an ST, but given there’s around 200 examples kicking around on forecourts, we suspect that won’t be happening.

It means your choices when ordering a new petrol-powered hot hatch are now officially one shorter. You can still grab a Honda Civic Type R, Volkswagen Golf GTI or Cupra Leon, but that’s it for C-segment hot hatches. The Hyundai i30 N has been dead for a while, the Vauxhall Astra long without a fast one and no Peugeot 308 GTI in sight.

Still, with Toyota GR Corolla production reportedly starting in the UK, there’s a bit of hope…