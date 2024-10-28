Abarth 600e Gets 276bhp, Costs £37k, Still Looks Angry

With a reputation built on burbly exhausts and zingy engines, Abarth might have more issues than most of Stellantis’ stable of brands as it transitions toward an electric future. That said, we’re cautiously optimistic about the upcoming Abarth 600e.

For a start, it shares its underpinnings with the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, a car we know to be a bit of a hoot. And much as we saw with the Alfa in the leadup to its launch, it turns out the 600e’s going to pack more punch than first announced.

Abarth 600e - rear

Originally announced with a 237bhp output, that figure’s now going to be reserved for the entry-level model. The top Scorpionissima version will up that to 276bhp, although both will get an identical 254lb ft of torque.

These figures will only be unlocked in the sportiest ‘Scorpion Track’ mode, which also raises top speed to a respectable 124mph in both models. Top speed is down to 112mph in Scorpion Street mode, and 93 in the gentlest Turismo setting. 0-62mph is dealt with in 6.2 seconds in the standard car, and 5.9 in the Scorpionissima.

Abarth 600e - front

Range, meanwhile, is given at 207 miles, although that’s tyre-dependent – presumably it’ll drop when the 600e-optimised Michelin Pilot Sport EV rubber is shrouding its 20-inch alloys.

As with its stablemates, the Junior Veloce and Lancia Ypsilon HF, the 600e gets a proper mechanical Torsen limited-slip diff on the front axle, locking by up to 36 per cent under acceleration. The chassis is stiffened over the regular Fiat 600e by way of firmer springs and a new rear anti-roll bar, and braking is handled by an Alcon setup with 380mm discs and four-pot callipers.

Abarth 600e - interior

Helping distinguish it visually from the friendly-looking standard 600e is that aggressive bodykit that makes it look altogether more peeved, and on the inside, plenty of Alcantara and beefy Sabelt bucket seats up front. The TFT instrument display gets Abarth-specific graphics, while the infotainment will give you things like real-time torque info and a G metre.

Anyone familiar with the 600e’s little brother, the Abarth 500e, will have one glaring question, and yes, it does still have the controversial (read: annoying) ‘sound generator’ that attempts to replicate the distinctive burble of a petrol Abarth. We’re promised, though, that it’s been enriched with a deeper sound, will be less intrusive and easier to switch off in the cabin and start to fade out above 50mph.

Abarth 600e - base and Scorpionissima versions

There is one more small catch: the Scorpionissima – for now, the only way of getting the top 276bhp output – is a limited edition, restricted to 1949 units worldwide in a nod to the year of Abarth’s founding. That’s also the only way of getting the lurid Hypnotic Purple paint you see here. It’s not clear if there’ll be a new, non-limited range-topper in its place once it sells out, or if everyone else will have to settle for the 237bhp version.

UK orders are set to open in the middle of next month, with prices kicking off at £36,975 for the 237bhp version. If you want the extra power, rarity and purple-ness of the Scorpionissima, you’ll need to find £41,975 – a shade under the very closely related Junior Veloce.