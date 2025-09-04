4x4 Hybrid Setup Coming For Dacia Duster And Bigster

The new system will pair an electrified rear axle with a turbocharged engine that can run on petrol or LPG
Dacia Bigster Hybrid-G 4x4 - rear
Dacia Bigster Hybrid-G 4x4 - rear

We already know the Dacia Duster 4x4 is a surprisingly capable little thing, perhaps only let down in the off-road stakes by its relative lack of grunt and its super-light clutch that can make stalls embarrassingly easy during technical bits.

Now, though, in addition to the new front-wheel drive powertrains announced today, there’s a new hybrid 4x4 setup coming for both the Duster and its aptly-named big sibling, the Bigster, that sounds like it should solve both of those issues.

Dacia Bigster Hybrid-G 4x4 - interior
Dacia Bigster Hybrid-G 4x4 - interior

It’s called the Hybrid-G 150, and it’s actually a kind of double hybrid. Up front, there’s the same 138bhp, 1.2-litre turbo three-cylinder that’s coming to the FWD Duster, complete with a 48V mild hybrid system. A second electric motor, meanwhile, making 31bhp, powers the rear axle, in a similar setup to other little hybrid 4x4s like the Jeep Avenger 4xe.

As we’re becoming used to in hybrid Renaults, there’s a slightly baffling transmission setup at play too. The petrol engine is paired with a new six-speed dual-clutch automatic, complete with steering wheel paddles for the first time on a Dacia.

Dacia Duster Hybrid-G 4x4 - front
Dacia Duster Hybrid-G 4x4 - front

The electric motor at the back has its own separate two-speed gearbox, with the lower gear operating to deliver peak torque during off-roading and the higher one kicking in at speeds of up to 87mph to do all the regular hybrid stuff, including regenerative braking. When just cruising, meanwhile, it can run in a neutral mode, reducing friction loss and upping fuel economy.

Dacia says that around town, when the electric motor can make the most of its regen, the Duster and Bigster Hybrid-G can both operate on electric power only up to 60 per cent of the time.

Dacia Duster Hybrid-G 4x4 - rear
Dacia Duster Hybrid-G 4x4 - rear

Not only do the Hybrid-G cars come with two electric motors and two gearboxes, but they also have two fuel tanks. That’s because the engine can run on LPG as well as petrol, meaning if you can track down one of the reasonably rare petrol stations where you can buy the stuff, you’ll be able to fill up for a lot less. This also theoretically gives you a range of up to 932 miles between refuels in the Duster – enough to do Land’s End to John o’ Groats, if you somehow got rid of all the pesky hills in the way and did it at a constant, optimum speed.

Speaking of hills, the new powertrain retains all the off-road tech from the existing 4x4 Duster and Bigster, including snow and mud/sand modes, a locked 4x4 setting and hill descent control.

All sounds fairly complicated, but the end result shouldn’t be. While it’s likely to be the most expensive powertrain available for both models, it could well prove the best too.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

