A total of 2,650 motorists have been wrongfully issued speeding fines and penalty points across the UK, after faults were discovered with variable speed cameras operating on sections of the M6 and several A roads.

As a result, police forces will pause enforcement linked to the affected cameras until it can be confirmed they are working correctly, according to reports.

Motorists who were incorrectly penalised will receive refunds and have penalty points removed from their driving licences, after National Highways acknowledged that approximately 2,650 charges were issued in error.

Variable speed cameras are used when temporary speed limits are introduced on motorways, typically during periods of heavy traffic or following incidents. This system is commonly seen on routes such as the M6 in the West Midlands.

A British motorway

It has now been confirmed that a delay occurred between the variable speed limit signs and the cameras themselves, which led to motorists being incorrectly flagged for speeding.

In practical terms, the delay meant cameras may have recorded vehicles travelling at 60mph in what they believed was a 40mph zone, despite the temporary restriction having already ended.

National Highways Chief Executive Nick Harris addressed the issue in a statement, saying:

“Safety is our number one priority and we have developed a fix for this technical anomaly to maintain the highest levels of safety on these roads and make sure no one is wrongly prosecuted. “All drivers should continue observing the posted speed limits as normal. Anyone who has been impacted will be contacted by the relevant police force.”

The faulty cameras are only in operation on certain sections of motorways and A roads, meaning motorists can still face penalties for speeding on other routes where enforcement systems are unaffected.

