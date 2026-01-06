There are auction lots, and then there are cultural artefacts that just happen to have a VIN number. This 1996 Hummer H1 sits squarely in the latter camp. Yes, it’s a vehicle – a 396ci turbo-diesel V8, four-wheel drive brute – but it’s also the last car ever purchased by Tupac Shakur. That alone elevates it way beyond being a piece of mere machinery.

It's fair to assume that this Hummer has rarely been driven 'off-road'!

From a petrolhead’s perspective, the H1 is fascinating even without the celebrity backstory. Born from AM General’s military Humvee, it was never designed to be subtle, comfortable or efficient. With 205bhp and a stump-pulling 440lb-ft of torque delivered at just 1,800rpm, the H1’s appeal was never about speed. In its military garb, it was about strength, protection and go-anywhere ability. In the civilian world, it was a status symbol of wealth and success.

Portal hubs, vast ground clearance, and a footprint wider than many modern pickups made it less a road car and more a statement of intent. In the mid-1990s, nothing else looked like it – and arguably nothing has ever since.

Oh, and it has fog lights, all the fog lights!

Is it even a Hummer without a row of eye-melting lights on the roof?

All of those factors made it a fitting choice for Tupac. At the height of his fame in 1996, Shakur embodied contradiction. The Hummer mirrored Tupac’s identity perfectly. It was excessive, confrontational and unapologetically American. Yet underneath the bravado was a machine engineered with a very specific purpose.

The car was owned by Shakur when he was living in Woodland Hill, California

The fact that this H1 was listed in Tupac’s estate inventory gives the car a chilling finality, as it was purchased shortly before his death in September 1996, meaning it represents one of the last chapters of his life. Unlike the BMW he was riding in when he was shot in Las Vegas, this Hummer was something he chose – a personal indulgence rather than something he needed.

The interior is pure '90s nostalgia!

For enthusiasts, the appeal isn’t just that a famous name once held the keys It’s that this H1 is a time capsule from an era when excess was celebrated, and subtlety was optional. It’s presented in what looks like as-used condition, with the interior still wearing all the trappings of a '90s rap legend. Clarion head unit and 12-disc autochanger - check. In-cockpit TV, cream leather and air-conditioning - check, check and check.

The Hummer is set to crumple the auction block at the Bonhams Scottsdale sale on January 23. You can check out the listing for yourself and, if you have deep pockets, register to bid on the Bonhams website.