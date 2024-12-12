The 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline Is Getting A Lego Technic Set

Hot on the heels of the reveal of the first film’s Toyota Supra getting a Lego version, the Skyline is soon set to follow
2025 is looking to be a fantastic year if two of your interests include the Fast & Furious franchise as well as spending your hard-earned cash on Lego. The Danish toymaker recently confirmed the iconic Toyota Supra is getting the Technic treatment, and it seems it won’t be the only one of Brian’s iconic cars to have it.

As shared by the notoriously reliable Instagram page ‘lego_minecraft_goat’ (no, seriously), it appears to be a Technic version of the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R driven by Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner in 2 Fast 2 Furious.

We don’t know how many pieces it’ll be, but expect it to be notably larger than the Supra, as it’s been leaked that the price in the US will be $139.99 – over twice that of the 810-piece Toyota kit. No word yet on pricing for other markets, but it shouldn’t be long before we know, as the set is slated for a summer 2025 release.

We have every reason to believe lego_minecraft_goat, as the page correctly revealed the Toyota Supra a few months ahead of its official reveal. That kit will launch on 1 March 2025, and although calling it ‘faithfully recreated’ given its Technic form would be a stretch, it does have some neat details like a removable Targa roof, a visible straight-six engine and two NOS bottles hidden in the boot.

Of course, it won’t be the first time the Skyline has had the Lego treatment either. Back in 2023, a small-scale Speed Champions version of the R34 was introduced. That also comes with NOS bottles – so expect those on the Technic – albeit sadly it’s very unlikely that the Brian minifigure will return.

Expect a full, official reveal sometime in the new year. Could a set from Tokyo Drift be next? We’ll hope for Han’s Mazda RX-7, or maybe the Hulkmobile…

