or register
Close

BMW

Features BMW X3 M Competition Review: A Better M Car Than The M8, But With A Catch
The New BMW Z4 Has Been Given A 400bhp AC Schnitzer Makeover

Following the reveal of its worked-over GR Supra, AC Schnitzer has revealed a fettled version of the Toyota's sister car

20 days ago Tuning 31 comments
Famed BMW Tuner AC Schnitzer Has Modified The A90 Toyota Supra

AC Schnitzer now offers a range of styling and performance upgrades for the Z4-based GR Supra

21 days ago Tuning 19 comments
The 523bhp BMW i4 EV Will Be An M3 For The Eco-Conscious

BMW claims a range of up to 373 miles for the i4, which is due on sale in 2021

a month ago News 12 comments
Features BMW X2 M35i Review: A Sporty Crossover That's Short On Thrills
E30 BMW 325i Sport Sells For £51k Because The World Has Lost Its Mind

A very low mileage E30 325i Sport sold for an eye-watering figure at the NEC Classic Motor Show last weekend

a month ago Used Cars 18 comments
The BMW M2 CS Racing Is A Less Powerful, More Hardcore Version Of The Road Car

BMW's latest customer racing car is yours for €95,000 and available with different power outputs

a month ago Motorsport 7 comments
News The BMW M2 CS Squeezes M3 Power Into A Manual 2-Series
Listen Carefully: This Next-Gen BMW M3 Prototype Has A Manual Gearbox

A test mule for the 2021 M3 has been spotted at the Nurburgring, eliciting a telltale pause between shifts

a month ago News 16 comments
What's The Better AWD System: Audi Quattro Or BMW xDrive?

In tricky conditions, which of these arch-rival system works the best? Tyre Reviews decided to investigate

2 months ago DIY 11 comments
Here's How BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe Looks Coated In M Performance Parts

The inevitable range of M Performance parts for the 2-series Gran Coupe has been revealed

2 months ago News 17 comments
The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe Is A FWD Niche-Filler

BMW has revealed a new 'Gran Coupe' version of the 2-series, based on the same front-wheel drive architecture of the new 1-series

2 months ago News 23 comments
The New BMW M8 Gran Coupe Is Just As Bonkers Fast As The Two-Door

BMW's new M8 has been turned into a more practical five-door Gran Coupe, and it's lost no speed in the process

2 months ago News 15 comments
Features BMW M8 Review: Capable And Handsome, But No Classic M Car
Does The BMW X7 Look Better With A Load Of M Performance Parts?

BMW has revealed a range of M Performance parts for the X7, plus with the new X5 M and X6 M

2 months ago News 15 comments

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or