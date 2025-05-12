Milltek Is Here To Make Your G90 BMW M5 Noisier

The new G90 BMW M5 has caused a bit of a stir for several reasons. It’s very heavy, it’s a hybrid, and it looks a bit challenging from some angles. It’s also not the sweetest-sounding M5 ever, although this isn’t really its fault. Tighter noise regulations and petrol particulate filters are starting to muffle the noise of a lot of road cars, meaning the M5’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 can’t really explore its full vocal range out of the factory.

Thankfully, the aftermarket is here to help cars like the M5 sound a bit more like they deserve to, and much-respected UK-based exhaust specialist Milltek has just announced a new range of systems for the G90.

Remote video URL

Headlining the new pipes is an axle-back system, which focuses on increasing the sound without making any changes to actual exhaust flow, which means it won’t bring any performance gains. It should, though, liberate a bit more crackle from the M5’s V8.

The road-legal axle-back system comes with a variety of tip designs, and can also be applied to cars with the M Sport Carbon Pack that brings a different rear diffuser and tailpipe setup to the M5. There’s also a track-only system that does away with the sound-deadening PPF, complete with a switchable active valve for even more noise.

Range Rover P550e with Milltek exhaust

Beemer’s big bruiser isn’t the only hybrid that’s been given the Milltek treatment, with new axle-back systems for the Range Rover in its P460e, P510e and P550e plug-in variants, as well as the P300e and P400e versions of the Land Rover Defender.

See also The Best Performance SUVs In 2025

Systems are also in development for a pair of beefy VW Group hybrid twins, the Lamborghini Urus SE and Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Lamborghini Urus SE with Milltek exhaust

“We believe hybrid vehicles are a big part of the automotive future,” said Milltek’s technical operations manager, Kev Hall. If Milltek continues to help make that future sound a bit less disappointingly muffled, then we’re all for it.