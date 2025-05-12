Milltek Is Here To Make Your G90 BMW M5 Noisier

The aftermarket exhaust supplier has announced a range of new hybrid-specific systems, headlined by one for the new BMW M5
G90 BMW M5 with Milltek exhaust - rear
G90 BMW M5 with Milltek exhaust - rear

The new G90 BMW M5 has caused a bit of a stir for several reasons. It’s very heavy, it’s a hybrid, and it looks a bit challenging from some angles. It’s also not the sweetest-sounding M5 ever, although this isn’t really its fault. Tighter noise regulations and petrol particulate filters are starting to muffle the noise of a lot of road cars, meaning the M5’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 can’t really explore its full vocal range out of the factory.

Thankfully, the aftermarket is here to help cars like the M5 sound a bit more like they deserve to, and much-respected UK-based exhaust specialist Milltek has just announced a new range of systems for the G90.

Headlining the new pipes is an axle-back system, which focuses on increasing the sound without making any changes to actual exhaust flow, which means it won’t bring any performance gains. It should, though, liberate a bit more crackle from the M5’s V8.

The road-legal axle-back system comes with a variety of tip designs, and can also be applied to cars with the M Sport Carbon Pack that brings a different rear diffuser and tailpipe setup to the M5. There’s also a track-only system that does away with the sound-deadening PPF, complete with a switchable active valve for even more noise.

Range Rover P550e with Milltek exhaust
Range Rover P550e with Milltek exhaust

Beemer’s big bruiser isn’t the only hybrid that’s been given the Milltek treatment, with new axle-back systems for the Range Rover in its P460e, P510e and P550e plug-in variants, as well as the P300e and P400e versions of the Land Rover Defender.

Systems are also in development for a pair of beefy VW Group hybrid twins, the Lamborghini Urus SE and Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Lamborghini Urus SE with Milltek exhaust
Lamborghini Urus SE with Milltek exhaust

“We believe hybrid vehicles are a big part of the automotive future,” said Milltek’s technical operations manager, Kev Hall. If Milltek continues to help make that future sound a bit less disappointingly muffled, then we’re all for it.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Milltek Is Here To Make Your G90 BMW M5 Noisier
G90 BMW M5 with Milltek exhaust - rear
Motorsport
Toyota’s Special Le Mans Livery Is Giving Us Gran Turismo 2 Nostalgia
Toyota GR010 Le Mans 2025 livery - front
News
VW Reportedly Looking To Sell Italdesign
VW Golf GTI Mk1
News
What A Terrible Day To Have Eyes: It’s The Mansory Pugnator Tricolore
Mansory Pugnator Tricolore - side
News
The Baltasar Revolt R Is A Track-Only 800kg EV From Spain
Baltasar Revolt R - front
News
New Toyota RAV4 To Be Revealed 21 May
2026 Toyota RAV4 teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Review: No Compromise
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, front
Reviews
2025 Skoda Superb Estate Review: Lives Up To Its Name
Skoda Superb Estate - front
Reviews
Bentley Blower Jnr Review: Completely Pointless, Utterly Brilliant
Bentley Blower Jnr - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Xpeng G6 Review: The Literal Definition Of ‘Car’
Xpeng G6, front
Reviews
Citroen e-C3 Review: Cheap, But Others Are More Cheerful
Citroen e-C3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser On-Road Review
Toyota Land Cruiser - front, dynamic