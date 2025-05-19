Is BMW Readying Another Shooting Brake Concept?

Social media teasers hint at a shooting brake version of last year’s stunning Skytop concept
BMW concept teaser
BMW concept teaser

Ever since the Ferrari GTC4Lusso went out of production, the number of true shooting brakes on sale has dwindled from one to zero. This makes us very sad, but while most manufacturers seem to be abandoning the world’s coolest body style, BMW at least seems to still have a place for it – even if it’s only on a concept for now.

The company has teased what looks like the rear silhouette of a shooting brake-style car with the same tail lights as last year’s gorgeous Skytop concept, a car that was  confirmed for a small production run later in 2024.

Whatever this mystery concept is, there’s a good chance we’ll see it at the upcoming Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza, which is taking place on the shores of Lake Como between 23 and 25 May. BMW is a major sponsor of the event, and is promising three world premieres this year, one of which could well be the production version of the Skytop, unveiled at the same event last year.

We suspect this apparent shooting brake version will just be a concept for now, but it’s not implausible that if it receives a similarly enthusiastic response, it could follow its targa-topped sibling into a limited production run.

BMW Skytop concept
BMW Skytop concept

BMW, of course, has past form with the shooting brake. When it made a coupe version of the Z3 in the 1990s, it eschewed the usual two-door silhouette for an unconventional three-door body often nicknamed ‘the clownshoe’, a car that would go on to spawn the legendary original M Coupe.

That car was referenced at 2023’s Villa d’Este with the stunning Concept Touring Coupe, essentially a current-gen Z4 given the same treatment. BMW hinted at the time that it too could be set for a small run of production cars, but sadly, it never came to fruition. Hopefully, things will be different this time round, and the world will be graced with another weird but stylish two-door estate before too long.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Is BMW Readying Another Shooting Brake Concept?
BMW concept teaser
News
The Toyota bZ4X Touring Really Wants To Be An Estate Car
Toyota bZ4X Touring, front
News
Callum Designs Gives The Jaguar E-Type A Sci-Fi Twist
Callum Designs E-Type - front
News
Nissan Has Restomodded A 23-Year-Old Mid-Engined Micra Concept
Nissan Micra 350SR - front
News
The Renault 4 Savane Concept Is A Retro-Flavoured 4x4 EV
Renault 4 Savane concept - front
News
The De Tomaso P72 Is Finally Ready For Production
De Tomaso P72 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
VW ID3 GTX Review: A Convincing EV Hot Hatch, With One Big Problem
VW ID3 GTX - front
Reviews
2025 Audi RS6 GT Review: Utterly Excellent, Utterly Expensive
Audi RS6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Review: No Compromise
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, front
Reviews
2025 Skoda Superb Estate Review: Lives Up To Its Name
Skoda Superb Estate - front
Reviews
Bentley Blower Jnr Review: Completely Pointless, Utterly Brilliant
Bentley Blower Jnr - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Xpeng G6 Review: The Literal Definition Of ‘Car’
Xpeng G6, front