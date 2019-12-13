Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
One of Germany’s most handsome cars of the last decade used to have a glorious high-revving 4.2-litre V8, and you could own one for the price of a modern supermini
It’s just what every growing petrolhead wants for Christmas: extra driving modes on the fastest Audi 5, for more customisation and activation at the touch of a button
Audi design boss Marc Lichte has said that the company has gone as far as it can when it comes to wheel diameter
Audi hasn’t exactly played it subtly when it came to designing its first RS-badged SUV; with sports car performance figures and so much mass it might pull the moon out of orbit
The German tuner has turned its hand to the facelifted Audi S4 Avant, freeing extra horsepower and torque from the diesel V6
Audi’s new mega-SUV is now the fastest of its kind around the most famous test facility in the world
The Audi RWS has received a very welcome successor, and it's not production limited
Abt Sportsline has given the SQ8 a fiddle, giving it more power and a terrifying torque output
In tricky conditions, which of these arch-rival system works the best? Tyre Reviews decided to investigate
With 516lb ft of system torque and an electric driving range of up to 28 miles, Audi’s new flagship hybrid saloon balances power and refinement better than ever
We’ve reached peak 2019 with this news: as the world goes mad for SUVs, even a sports car is going to be turned into a high-riding family car
I've taken delivery of a new Audi S6, and will have it for four months. So, let's get to know it together!
After just two years on sale the RS 4 Avant has been restyled, with a wider and flatter front aspect and lightly reshaped headlights