Audi

A V8 Audi RS5 Is A Slice Of German Muscle For The Price Of A Fiesta

One of Germany’s most handsome cars of the last decade used to have a glorious high-revving 4.2-litre V8, and you could own one for the price of a modern supermini

5 days ago Used Cars 18 comments
More Driving Modes For Refreshed Audi RS5 And RS5 Sportback

It’s just what every growing petrolhead wants for Christmas: extra driving modes on the fastest Audi 5, for more customisation and activation at the touch of a button

7 days ago News 3 comments
Our Wheels Won't Get Any Bigger, Audi Design Chief Says

Audi design boss Marc Lichte has said that the company has gone as far as it can when it comes to wheel diameter

9 days ago News 12 comments
The Audi RS Q8 Brings 592bhp And Up To 190mph

Audi hasn’t exactly played it subtly when it came to designing its first RS-badged SUV; with sports car performance figures and so much mass it might pull the moon out of orbit

a month ago News 11 comments
Abt Has Given The TDI Audi S4 More Power, More Torque And Huge Wheels

The German tuner has turned its hand to the facelifted Audi S4 Avant, freeing extra horsepower and torque from the diesel V6

a month ago Tuning 4 comments
The Audi RS Q8 Has Just Set A New Nurburgring Record

Audi’s new mega-SUV is now the fastest of its kind around the most famous test facility in the world

a month ago News 17 comments
There's A New RWD Audi R8, And This Time It's Not A Limited-Edition

The Audi RWS has received a very welcome successor, and it's not production limited

a month ago News 28 comments
The Abt Audi SQ8 Develops 513bhp, Nearly 1000Nm

Abt Sportsline has given the SQ8 a fiddle, giving it more power and a terrifying torque output

2 months ago Tuning 18 comments
What's The Better AWD System: Audi Quattro Or BMW xDrive?

In tricky conditions, which of these arch-rival system works the best? Tyre Reviews decided to investigate

2 months ago DIY 11 comments
Features Audi S4 TDI Vs Mercedes-AMG C43: Can Diesel Beat Petrol?
The 443bhp Hybrid Audi A8 L TFSI E Brings The Quiet, But Very Quickly

With 516lb ft of system torque and an electric driving range of up to 28 miles, Audi’s new flagship hybrid saloon balances power and refinement better than ever

2 months ago News 7 comments
Features VW T-Roc R Review: Like An Audi SQ2, But Better
Sorry - The Next Audi TT Will Be An Electric SUV

We’ve reached peak 2019 with this news: as the world goes mad for SUVs, even a sports car is going to be turned into a high-riding family car

2 months ago News 64 comments
Say Hello To 'My' New Audi S6 (Yes, The One With The Fake Exhaust Tips)

I've taken delivery of a new Audi S6, and will have it for four months. So, let's get to know it together!

2 months ago Blog 25 comments
Facelift Confirmed For 444bhp Audi RS 4 Avant

After just two years on sale the RS 4 Avant has been restyled, with a wider and flatter front aspect and lightly reshaped headlights

3 months ago News 11 comments

