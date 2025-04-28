Is A Half-Price Audi RS6 A Bargain?

A little over £60,000 can grab you a reasonably used C8 Audi RS6. Would you?
2020 Audi RS6, front
2020 Audi RS6, front

Last week, I spent some time with the utterly sublime Audi RS6 GT. Stay tuned for a full review of that coming, but those superlatives probably give you a hint as to what to expect.

Yet, with a price tag of £176,975 if you were fortunate enough to get one from Audi directly and with second-hand prices eclipsing £200k, that’s beyond the reach for many. And for a car that shares pretty much everything mechanically with the regular C8 RS6.

A new one of those still commands a hefty starting price, a touch over £120,000, which naturally has led me to one place – the classifieds.

2020 Audi RS6, rear
2020 Audi RS6, rear

It turns out, since its 2019 introduction, early examples have dropped in price quite a lot. Depreciation on a high-performance German car? Shock and horror, I tell you. Armed with around £65,000, just a little over half the asking cost of a new RS6, there’s quite a bit of choice.

This 2020 example with 28,800 miles for £62,495 jumped out at me. A subtly-specced silver-on-grey car with a tame set of alloy wheels not often seen on an RS6, it’s offered at an Audi main dealer as an Approved Used car, which is a major green flag.

It’s not exactly shy on kit either. There are the standard-fit Bang & Olufsen speakers, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, separate climate control in the rear and Matrix LED headlights.

2020 Audi RS6, interior
2020 Audi RS6, interior

However, it does without a sunroof and adaptive cruise control. Want those? Expect to pay a little bit more for a car with higher mileage, like this 45,700-mile, £64,500 example. It’s still Audi Approved Used, though, neatly.

Granted, £65,000 is objectively hard to describe as a bargain, but put into context, I think the C8 RS6 may just be that. Given the RS6 has had no major update in the last few years, you’re still getting a car that offers 621bhp from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. It’ll crack 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds, and hit a limited 174mph top speed.

2020 Audi RS6, front
2020 Audi RS6, front

Will prices continue to fall? Probably a bit, but given the C8 will ultimately prove to be the last RS6 without major electrification as the next generation almost certainly goes full hybrid, it could prove to be a sought-after one in years to come. If I had the means, I’d buy in now.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

