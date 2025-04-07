Here’s Your First Look At The New Audi A6 Saloon

You’ve seen the new Audi A6 as an electric saloon. You’ve seen the new Audi A6 as an electric estate. You’ve seen the new Audi A6 as a combustion-powered estate. Spotted what’s missing?

We won’t have to wait too long to see the final piece of the puzzle, with the new A6 saloon set to be unveiled on 15 April. In the meantime, Audi’s given us the industry-standard teaser image, which confirms that, yes, this will indeed be a saloon version of the sixth-generation A6 Avant unveiled last month.

Audi A6 saloon teaser

All this really confirms is that the saloon will get the same rear lighting arrangement as its longroofed sibling, with individual taillight units plus that most beloved of elements among car designers in 2025, a separate full-width lightbar. If you want an idea of what it’s going to look like, though, go look at the Avant and picture it as a saloon.

Audi’s keeping the rest of the new A6 saloon’s cards close to its chest, but does say it’ll be more refined, more dynamic and cleave through the air more cleanly than its predecessor. The usual stuff, then.

2025 Audi A6 Avant - front

It’ll be based on the Premium Platform Combustion, VW’s new larger, posher modular underpinnings for brands on the fancier end of its spectrum. The new A5 and Q5 (and the A6 Avant, obvs) also use this platform.

We expect the saloon to get the same range of powertrains as the Avant. In the UK, these are limited for now to a pair of 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinders – a 201bhp petrol driving the front wheels or an equally powerful mild-hybrid diesel driving all four. Both are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch ’box. Europe also gets a very appealing-sounding 362bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 in the new Avant, but that’s denied to the UK, and we’d imagine it’ll be the same in the saloon.

2025 Audi A6 Avant - interior

Oh, and while the new car shares a name with its electric counterpart thanks to Audi’s latest naming flip-flop, the ICE and EV A6s are totally different cars – the electric one’s based on a separate, EV-specific platform and gets notably different styling. For high-ranking management types not yet ready for the switch to EV, though, worry not: your new car is very nearly here.