Given that the Audi R8 is no longer in production, we’d suspect any version of the beloved sports car is going to begin creeping up in price over the next few years. Special editions, though? Well, those may only skyrocket.

Which is why, if we had the means, we’d be looking at getting our hands on this ultra-rare drop-top version of the R8 while we can.

Audi R8 GT Spyder, side

Right now, there’s a first-generation Audi R8 GT Spyder for sale. It’s said to be one of just 33 right-hand drive examples from a total production run of 333, and has covered just 13,919 miles since 2012 across two owners.

For the uninitiated, GT signifies the most hardcore versions of Audi’s performance cars, adorning the R8 for both of its generations, as well as most recently the RS6.

Audi R8 GT Spyder, rear

In the case of the first-gen R8, those included swapping much of its bodywork for carbon fibre components, a lighter battery and less sound deadening to contribute to an 85kg weight saving compared with the regular R8 Spyder.

It also benefited from manually-adjustable coilover suspension, plus a new aerokit that introduced a fixed rear wing and canards across the front bumper.

Oh, and an extra 10bhp was liberated from the naturally-aspirated 5.2-litre V10 to take its peak output to 552bhp. Funnily enough, that matched that of the Lamborghini Gallardo, which utilised the same engine.

Audi R8 GT Spyder, interior

Inside, the GT didn’t see a great deal of change, but it did get Alcantara as standard for the seats and steering wheel, plus ‘R8 GT’ badging at the base of the wheel.

Given so few are in the UK, it’s hard to predict how much this example of the R8 GT Spyder could go for. Bidding on Collecting Cars has only just opened, with nobody taking a punt at the time of writing, and will close on 15 May just after 7pm. Keep an eye on this one.