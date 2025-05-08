There’s An Ultra-Rare Audi R8 GT Spyder For Sale

Just 33 right-hand drive versions of the R8 GT Spyder are said to exist from a total production run of 333
Audi R8 GT Spyder, front
Audi R8 GT Spyder, front

Given that the Audi R8 is no longer in production, we’d suspect any version of the beloved sports car is going to begin creeping up in price over the next few years. Special editions, though? Well, those may only skyrocket.

Which is why, if we had the means, we’d be looking at getting our hands on this ultra-rare drop-top version of the R8 while we can.

Audi R8 GT Spyder, side
Audi R8 GT Spyder, side

Right now, there’s a first-generation Audi R8 GT Spyder for sale. It’s said to be one of just 33 right-hand drive examples from a total production run of 333, and has covered just 13,919 miles since 2012 across two owners.

For the uninitiated, GT signifies the most hardcore versions of Audi’s performance cars, adorning the R8 for both of its generations, as well as most recently the RS6.

Audi R8 GT Spyder, rear
Audi R8 GT Spyder, rear

In the case of the first-gen R8, those included swapping much of its bodywork for carbon fibre components, a lighter battery and less sound deadening to contribute to an 85kg weight saving compared with the regular R8 Spyder.

It also benefited from manually-adjustable coilover suspension, plus a new aerokit that introduced a fixed rear wing and canards across the front bumper.

Oh, and an extra 10bhp was liberated from the naturally-aspirated 5.2-litre V10 to take its peak output to 552bhp. Funnily enough, that matched that of the Lamborghini Gallardo, which utilised the same engine.

Audi R8 GT Spyder, interior
Audi R8 GT Spyder, interior

Inside, the GT didn’t see a great deal of change, but it did get Alcantara as standard for the seats and steering wheel, plus ‘R8 GT’ badging at the base of the wheel.

Given so few are in the UK, it’s hard to predict how much this example of the R8 GT Spyder could go for. Bidding on Collecting Cars has only just opened, with nobody taking a punt at the time of writing, and will close on 15 May just after 7pm. Keep an eye on this one.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Volkswagen ID3 GTI Reportedly Coming In 2026
Volkswagen ID3 GTX
News
New Mercedes CLA EV Starts At £45,615, Does 484 Miles
2025 Mercedes CLA - front
News
Watch The Trailer For Series 4 Of Clarkson’s Farm
Clarkson's Farm series 4
News
Toyota Corolla Cross Gets Facelift, GR Sport Makeover
Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport - front
News
Your Toyota GR Yaris Can Now Have A Manufacturer-Approved Torque Boost
News
Here’s Your First Look At Land Rover’s Dakar Defender OCTA
Defender Dakar D7X-R - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Bentley Blower Jnr Review: Completely Pointless, Utterly Brilliant
Bentley Blower Jnr - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Xpeng G6 Review: The Literal Definition Of ‘Car’
Xpeng G6, front
Reviews
Citroen e-C3 Review: Cheap, But Others Are More Cheerful
Citroen e-C3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser On-Road Review
Toyota Land Cruiser - front, dynamic
Reviews
2025 Renault 5 Review: Simply Brilliant
2025 Renault 5, front
Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ TSI Review: Quick, Capable, But Lacking Emotion
Cupra Formentor VZ - front