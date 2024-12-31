We Could All Learn From Japan’s Car Culture

Six days in Japan during the course of the country’s WRC round gave us the chance to experience its car culture firsthand. Here’s what we found
Mazda RX-7 in Shibuya
Mazda RX-7 in Shibuya

In the century and a half or so that it’s existed, different countries have embraced cars in different ways. In Britain, they’re mainly status symbols, while in America they may as well be an extension of the human body. France and Italy treat them as simple but essential utilities; in Germany, they’re a tool for business. Switzerland would rather they didn’t exist at all, while in rural Australia, they’re literal lifelines.

In Japan, though, the car is none of these things. Instead, it’s the ultimate expression of the self: of tastes, personality, interests, lifestyle, everything.

Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series
Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series

This probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone who knows anything about cars, but it's hard to appreciate the scale and diversity of the country’s car scene until you’ve seen it first-hand. We spent almost a week in Japan with Hyundai during 2024’s season-closing WRC round, an event bound to bring some fascinating stuff out of the woodwork. We had one eye trained on the roads the entire time, and we’ve rounded up some of the highlights here, accompanied by the best hastily-grabbed phone shots we can offer.

It’s always a good sign when one of the very first things you see on arrival in Tokyo is a smartly dressed chap in a suit and tie, striding out of an office building towards an AE86 Toyota Sprinter Trueno, in the obligatory white-and-black two-tone colour scheme.

Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86
Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86

The capital city is, naturally, the focal point for a lot of Japan’s car culture, and there are plenty of the JDM icons you hope and expect to see. The highlight here was arguably the gorgeous white FD Mazda RX-7 we encountered sitting kerbside a short distance from the famous Shibuya Scramble crossing at night, with the neighbourhood at its neon-soaked best.

Mazda RX-7 in Shibuya
Mazda RX-7 in Shibuya

Stopped a short distance away at the crossing itself, as an ocean of people filed across it, phones held high to film the glorious chaos, was one of 150 Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 editions.

Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 in Shibuya
Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 in Shibuya

This neatly sums up how broad the love for cars here is – not just the country’s own output, but European stuff, American stuff, modern cars, classics, off-roaders (represented in Tokyo by some stunning original Mercedes G-Wagens and a wood-panelled Jeep Wagoneer), sports cars, fast estates (an achingly cool dark green Alpina B3 Touring, again scything through the crossing at Shibuya). Everything’s represented, more so than anywhere else we’ve ever been.

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen
Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen

Obviously, to a first-time visitor, even the everyday stuff is fascinating. It’s not uncommon in Tokyo to see a Toyota Century, the chauffeur-driven ride of choice for Japan’s old-school elite. It’s still a thrill to spot one, though, especially when it’s an older one powered by Japan’s only domestically-built V12. And of course, you can’t really tire of the dozens of cute, boxy kei cars – so different to anything on sale in Europe.

Toyota Century
Toyota Century

Ginza – a swanky shopping district mentioned again and again online as a carspotting hotspot – ended up disappointing a little. Perhaps we went at the wrong time of the week, but it was more posh SUVs than the swathes of supercars we were expecting. That said, the Nissan exhibition overlooking the main drag of Route 15, and displaying a box-fresh 350Z and Silvia, was a welcome diversion.

Nissan Silvia in Ginza
Nissan Silvia in Ginza

And for sheer exotica, you can always peer through the window of famed high-end showroom Bingo Sports. There, we found a Ferrari F40, Pagani Zonda F, McLaren P1, one of three Japan-exclusive Koenigsegg Agera RSRs, and a Lamborghini Miura converted to racy SVJ spec. It’s probably not the sort of place you can wander into without an appointment, but you can gaze through its big glass windows, mentally populating your lottery-win garage.

Bingo Sports
Bingo Sports

Then there’s the forbidden fruit. A Toyota GR Corolla, a new Nissan Z, and a Honda S660. Not all that special here in Japan, but nevertheless exciting – and jealousy-inducing – to spot through a European lens.

Nissan Z
Nissan Z

These were all out in the autumnal hills above Nagoya, where the rally was taking place. This, naturally, brings out car enthusiasts of all ilks, with nearly every layby on the road sections occupied by something interesting.

In transit between stages, we encountered massive convoys of classics, getting enthusiastic waves from the throngs lining the streets in towns. There was pretty much everything imaginable among them: esoteric Japanese classics like a Honda Z and a Toyota Sports 800, French and Italian machinery including no fewer than three Alfa Romeo Junior Zagatos, and naturally, plenty of rally-bred stuff – Imprezas, Evos, Delta Integrales, Celica GT-Fours.

They were all travelling together – no tribalism, no sense of ‘I don’t like what you like so you’re wrong’; just people out and about, indulging in their shared passion in some crisp late autumn weather.

The best finds, though, are the ones you don’t really expect. Case in point: in a car park, in an unassuming little mountain town, a Mazda MX-5 Coupe. Yep, one of the circa 180 built only for Japan in the early 2000s, a car we only thought we’d ever see grainy pictures of on the internet.

Mazda MX-5 Coupe
Mazda MX-5 Coupe

All this was without visiting the predictable automotive hotspots – the mountain turnpikes outside Tokyo, or the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo Bay, the de facto Japanese meeting place for car enthusiasts the world over. Even then, we’ve never experienced anywhere else with such a shared, unbridled love for the car.

As car culture seems to get more splintered and tribal around the world – something no doubt influenced by our ever more online lifestyles, and the ‘I’m right, you’re wrong’ mindset that puts us in – we could all learn a lot from the Japanese way. And if you have any means whatsoever of getting out there and seeing it for yourself, you simply must do it.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The C8 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Can Hit 0-60mph in 2.3 Seconds
C8 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
C8 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
Engines
VW Just Built Its Last Ever VR6 Engine
The VR6 is perhaps best remembered for its use in the Golf R32
The VR6 is perhaps best remembered for its use in the Golf R32
News
Here’s Why The New Dodge Charger Will Never Get A Hemi
Dodge Charger Daytona - front
Dodge Charger Daytona - front
News
The Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition Is The Last Of Its Kind
Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition - front
Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition - front
News
New Honda Prelude Won't Get A Manual After All
Honda Prelude concept - front
Honda Prelude concept - front
News
The Toyota Hilux Rangga SUV Is A Super-Cheap Seven-Seater You Can’t Have
Toyota Hilux Rangga SUV - front
Toyota Hilux Rangga SUV - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving
BMW M4 - front, driving
Reviews
MG Cyberster Review: Electric Isn’t Its Problem
MG Cyberster, front 3/4
MG Cyberster, front 3/4
Reviews
Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition Review: One-Of-A-Kind, Literally
Skoda Super Sleeper Edition, front 3/4
Skoda Super Sleeper Edition, front 3/4
Reviews
Maserati Grecale Trofeo Review: Sometimes Annoying, Always Entertaining
Maserati Grecale Trofeo - front, driving
Maserati Grecale Trofeo - front, driving
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport Review: What The GTI Really Should Be
Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport, front 3/4
Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport, front 3/4
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Review: A Better GTI, But Still Lacks Something
Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf GTI, front 3/4
Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf GTI, front 3/4