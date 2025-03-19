6 Upcoming Indie Driving Games To Get Excited For

We’re living in a bit of a golden generation of driving games right now. A lot of that is down to the big hitters like Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7, as well as challengers in Le Mans Ultimate, Assetto Corsa Evo and our biggest hit of 2025 so far, Tokyo Xtreme Racer.

Yet, we must also pay tribute to the smaller indie developers producing some of our favourite hits.

Just to name a couple, Funselektor’s Art of Rally is always a brilliant bit of fun whenever we pick it up, and we’ve been delighted to hear that iRacing has recently picked up the developer of Circuit Superstars.

What about those coming soon though? We’ve picked out a handful of indie racing titles you should get excited for.

JDM: Japanese Drift Master

If you have even a remote interest in JDM, Initial D or just simply having fun, we’d suggest keeping an eye out for JDM: Japanese Drift Master.

Set to launch in early access on 26 March, JDM will focus entirely on Japanese mountain racing. There are about 155 miles of open-world roads to drive on, and a roster of licenced cars with a pretty impressive suite of customisation seemingly possible.

Over The Hill

Over The Hill, artwork

We’ve already mentioned how much we love Art of Rally, so we’re excited that Funselektor has confirmed a new title set to arrive later this year. Meet Over The Hill, set to be your next cosy game.

The minimalist title is focused entirely on free-roam off-roading, be that solo or with a few friends. We don’t know a great deal about it yet – there’ll be several maps, each with objectives, challenges and gems to find – but the artwork has us all excited.

Over Jump Rally

If you’ve been crying out for the return of Sega Rally, this one might just scratch that itch for you. Over Jump Rally has been touted as a tribute to the arcade title, bringing nostalgic gameplay with some shiny new graphics.

Over Jump Rally has been in the works for some time, and it’s not clear when it’ll be released yet. Let’s hope Lancia and Toyota get on board with licensing the Delta and Celica for the eventual release.

REV UP

REV UP screenshot

Although there’s a great selection of racing games out there today, we’re still missing that era of wacky, destruction-heavy ‘00s arcade racers. REV UP might just fill that.

We spoke with its developers last year, who told us Need for Speed and Burnout have the cat-and-mouse-like racer’s biggest inspirations. We’re still a ways from release, with late 2026 the earliest considered, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Honcho

Honcho screenshot

Sometimes, after a tricky day, we’ll admit to wishing we could just live in a Studio Ghibli-like Japan, just passing the days driving around in a Kei truck. Sadly that’s not going to happen in reality, but Honcho can at least give us that feeling now and then.

It’s the work of Minskworks, who previously made Jalopy – taking around the former Eastern bloc in a not-quite-Trabant. Like that game, you’ll need to maintain your fictional Daizo T360 while operating in the “cut-throat and lucrative world of vending machine tycoonism.” Sign us up.

No word yet on a release date, but we’ll be hoping to hear more soon.

Keep Driving

Keep Driving - gameplay

No, that’s not an instruction. Keep Driving is an upcoming driving game that… doesn’t involve you driving.

Rather, it’s an RPG set in the early ‘00s, where you play someone who has just picked up their first car – your choice of a ‘1981 sedan’ (Volvo 240), ‘1970 muscle car’ (second-gen Chevrolet Camaro) and a ‘1988 truck’ (a truck).

We’ve got a more in-depth breakdown of what to expect, but effectively, it seems the car will serve as a prop to solve problems and challenges. Consider us intrigued.

If you're looking for something new to play while you wait for these indie titles to release, check out our picks for the best driving games available right now.