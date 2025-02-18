JDM Japanese Drift Master: Everything You Need To Know

This Initial D-inspired game will be hitting Steam Early Access in late March. Excited?
JDM: Japanese Drift Master
JDM: Japanese Drift Master

It’s been a pretty great year so far for racing games. Assetto Evo Corsa has launched in Early Access to a decent reception, while Tokyo Xtreme Racer has been absolutely showered with praise.

There’s a game coming soon that we think could make it a trifecta of quite brilliant early-access titles. That’s JDM: Japanese Drift Master, which is set to launch pretty soon. Here’s everything we know so far.

What exactly is JDM: Japanese Drift Master?

JDM: Japanese Drift Master, Eunos Roadster
JDM: Japanese Drift Master, Eunos Roadster

Inspired by Touge racing and the manga series Initial D, JDM: Japanese Drift Master is pretty much what you’d expect from a game of that name.

It’s focused entirely on mountain racing, with a mix of drifting and grip-focused events. It’s set in an open-world based on Japan’s mountain roads, unsurprisingly, with around 155 miles to drive on.

The physics are described as ‘simcade’, balancing somewhere between a hardcore sim title and an arcadey racer. For a bit of context of what to expect, you could throw Forza Horizon into that same category.

As for gameplay, expect a story mode with ‘40+ narrative-driven events’. Other features include traffic, dynamic weather and a day/night cycle.

When is JDM: Japanese Drift Master releasing?

JDM: Japanese Drift Master will be released through Steam Early Access on 26 March 2025. No word yet on pricing, or when a full release is planned.

Will JDM: Japanese Drift Master come to consoles?

JDM: Japanese Drift Master, FD Mazda RX-7
JDM: Japanese Drift Master, FD Mazda RX-7

For the time being, JDM: Japanese Drift Master will be on PC only but console releases are planned when the game has reached v1.0.

Speaking with Traxion.gg, Wojciech Babiński, Lead Game Designer at developer Gaming Factory, said: “Consoles are a big part of our publishing plans… Once the PC version is out, we’ll shift our focus to porting.”

JDM: Japanese Drift Master confirmed car list

Japanese Drift Master is set to feature licensed cars. At launch, those will include offerings from Nissan, Mazda and Subaru. We’d expect more to follow down the line.

A full car list has yet to be confirmed, so this list isn’t a catch-all at this stage, so stay tuned for more as we get them.

Mazda

FD RX-7
NA Eunos Roadster (MX-5)

Nissan

370Z
KGC10 Skyline GT-R

Subaru

GD Impreza WRX STI

ZD8 BRZ

JDM: Japanese Drift Master, ZD8 Subaru BRZ
JDM: Japanese Drift Master, ZD8 Subaru BRZ

JDM: Japanese Drift Master PC requirements

Minimum
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel i5-7400 or Ryzen 5 2600
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel Arc A580 or GeForce GTX1660 or Radeon RX580 8GB
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 16 GB available space

Recommended
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel i5 10400f or Ryzen 5 3600
Memory: 32 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel Arc A770 or GeForce RTX3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX6700
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 16 GB available space
 

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
A Seventh-Gen Chevrolet Camaro May Not Happen
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 - front
News
The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Is A Performance EV, Rolls-Style
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - front
News
You Can Thank Sergio Pérez For These Special Edition McLarens
McLaren 750S and Artura MCL38 Celebration Editions
News
Your Local Track Day Isn’t Ready For This Renault 5 Superproduction
Renault 5 Turbo Superproduction - front
News
Forgotten Audi Rally Car Turns Up In Illegal Czech Dump
News
Electric BMW M Car: Everything We Know So Far
BMW M EV prototype - side

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving