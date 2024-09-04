Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown Full Car List To Date
The seemingly impossible has happened – a new Test Drive Unlimited is here.
TDU Solar Crown is here as the third entry into the cult-favourite series, thirteen years since TDU2 took us to Ibiza (yes, we’re all that old).
You’re able to explore a 1:1 recreation of Hong Kong Island, including narrow streets and expansive highways. So which cars can you take it on with?
There's a big emphasis on exotic super- and hypercars like the Lamborghini Centenario, Aston Martin Vulcan and Bugatti Chiron. It's not without attainable options though, including the 8S Audi TT RS and Alpine A110.
There are a few oddballs thrown in for good measure as well – our favourites being a Caterham CSR 260, Citroen 2CV and VW Beetle Baja. We expect more cars to come in future updates, too.
It’s worth keeping in mind that, unlike Forza Horizon, Solar Crown doesn’t open up everything from the start and you’ll need to increase your reputation to drive the most sought-after cars.
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Confirmed Car List
Abarth
2008 Abarth 500
AC
1966 AC Shelby Cobra 427
Alfa Romeo
2013 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe
2015 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
2008 Alfa Romeo 8C Spider
2010 Alfa Romeo MiTo QV
Alpine
1973 Alpine A110
2018 Alpine A110 Légende
Aston Martin
2018 Aston Martin DB11
2018 Aston Martin Vantage
2015 Aston Martin Vulcan
Audi
2009 Audi Q7 V12 TDI quattro
Audi R8 Spyder V10 RWS (Sharps Edition exclusive)
2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS
2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium Coupe
2020 Audi R8 Green Hell
2021 Audi R8 RWD Panther Edition
2017 Audi TT RS
Bentley
2018 Bentley Continental GT
BMW
2018 BMW i8 Roadster
2021 BMW M4 Competition
Bugatti
2016 Bugatti Chiron
2018 Bugatti Chiron Sport
2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans
2015 Bugatti Veyron 16.4
2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport
Caterham
2005 Caterham CSR 260
2016 Caterham 620R
Chevrolet
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE (Gold Edition exclusive)
1956 Chevrolet Corvette C1
2019 Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8
Citroen
1967 Citroen 2CV
Dodge
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody
2017 Dodge Viper SRT Coupe
Ferrari
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
1977 Ferrari 308 GTS
2018 Ferrari 488 Pista
2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast
1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS
2002 Ferrari Enzo
1987 Ferrari F40
2008 Ferrari F430 Scuderia Spider 16M
2017 Ferrari FXX-K Evo
2017 Ferrari Portofino
Ford
2018 Ford F-150 Raptor
2006 Ford GT (pre-order exclusive)
2016 Ford GT
2016 Ford GT Carbon Series
2016 Ford GT Heritage Edition 66
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
1964 Ford GT40 Mk1
2018 Ford Mustang GT
1967 Ford Mustang
2018 Ford Shelby GT350R
2010 Ford Shelby GT500
Jaguar
1954 Jaguar D-Type
1965 Jaguar E-Type
Jaguar F-Type SVR (Sharps Edition exclusive)
Koenigsegg
2018 Koenigsegg Regera
2015 Koenigsegg Agera RS
Lamborghini
2018 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
1973 Lamborghini Countach LP400
2021 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante
1971 Lamborghini Miura SV
2020 Lamborghini Urus
Lancia
1989 Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16v
1973 Lancia Stratos
Land Rover
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR (Streets Edition exclusive)
Lotus
2021 Lotus Emira
2020 Lotus Evija
2017 Lotus Evora GT430
2017 Lotus Exige Cup 380
Maserati
Maserati MC20 (Gold edition exclusive)
McLaren
2015 McLaren 570S
2017 McLaren 720S Coupe
2011 McLaren MP4-12C
Mercedes
2016 Mercedes-AMG GT R
1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (Wrecks)
2018 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG Final Edition
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series
2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG
Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (Streets Edition exclusive)
MINI
2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP
Nissan
2011 Nissan 370Z
2009 Nissan GT-R R35
Porsche
2018 Porsche 911 R
1986 Porsche 911 Carrera
2013 Porsche 918 Spyder
2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo
Shelby
1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe
Sientero
2011 Sientero Reinita (fictional buggy)
Volkswagen
1965 Volkswagen Beetle
1972 Volkswagen Beetle Buggy (Wrecks)
W Motors
2017 W Motors Fenyr Supersport
