Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown Full Car List To Date

The seemingly impossible has happened – a new Test Drive Unlimited is here.

TDU Solar Crown is here as the third entry into the cult-favourite series, thirteen years since TDU2 took us to Ibiza (yes, we’re all that old).

You’re able to explore a 1:1 recreation of Hong Kong Island, including narrow streets and expansive highways. So which cars can you take it on with?

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

It's not without attainable options though, including the 8S Audi TT RS and Alpine A110.

There’s a big emphasis on exotic super- and hypercars big emphasis on exotic super- and hypercars like the Lamborghini Centenario, Aston Martin Vulcan and Bugatti Chiron. It’s not without attainable options though, including the 8S Audi TT RS and Alpine A110.

There are a few oddballs thrown in for good measure as well – our favourites being a Caterham CSR 260, Citroen 2CV and VW Beetle Baja. We expect more cars to come in future updates, too.

It’s worth keeping in mind that, unlike Forza Horizon, Solar Crown doesn’t open up everything from the start and you’ll need to increase your reputation to drive the most sought-after cars.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Confirmed Car List

Abarth

2008 Abarth 500

AC

1966 AC Shelby Cobra 427

Alfa Romeo

2013 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe

2015 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione

2008 Alfa Romeo 8C Spider

2010 Alfa Romeo MiTo QV

Alpine

1973 Alpine A110

2018 Alpine A110 Légende

Aston Martin

2018 Aston Martin DB11

2018 Aston Martin Vantage

2015 Aston Martin Vulcan

Audi

2009 Audi Q7 V12 TDI quattro

Audi R8 Spyder V10 RWS (Sharps Edition exclusive)

2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS

2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium Coupe

2020 Audi R8 Green Hell

2021 Audi R8 RWD Panther Edition

2017 Audi TT RS

Bentley

2018 Bentley Continental GT

BMW

2018 BMW i8 Roadster

2021 BMW M4 Competition

Bugatti

2016 Bugatti Chiron

2018 Bugatti Chiron Sport

2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans

2015 Bugatti Veyron 16.4

2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport

Caterham

2005 Caterham CSR 260

2016 Caterham 620R

Chevrolet

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE (Gold Edition exclusive)

1956 Chevrolet Corvette C1

2019 Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8

Citroen

1967 Citroen 2CV

Dodge

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody

2017 Dodge Viper SRT Coupe

Ferrari

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

1977 Ferrari 308 GTS

2018 Ferrari 488 Pista

2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast

1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS

2002 Ferrari Enzo

1987 Ferrari F40

2008 Ferrari F430 Scuderia Spider 16M

2017 Ferrari FXX-K Evo

2017 Ferrari Portofino

Ford

2018 Ford F-150 Raptor

2006 Ford GT (pre-order exclusive)

2016 Ford GT

2016 Ford GT Carbon Series

2016 Ford GT Heritage Edition 66

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

1964 Ford GT40 Mk1

2018 Ford Mustang GT

1967 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Shelby GT350R

2010 Ford Shelby GT500

Jaguar

1954 Jaguar D-Type

1965 Jaguar E-Type

Jaguar F-Type SVR (Sharps Edition exclusive)

Koenigsegg

2018 Koenigsegg Regera

2015 Koenigsegg Agera RS

Lamborghini

2018 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

1973 Lamborghini Countach LP400

2021 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante

1971 Lamborghini Miura SV

2020 Lamborghini Urus

Lancia

1989 Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16v

1973 Lancia Stratos

Land Rover

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR (Streets Edition exclusive)

Lotus

2021 Lotus Emira

2020 Lotus Evija

2017 Lotus Evora GT430

2017 Lotus Exige Cup 380

Maserati

Maserati MC20 (Gold edition exclusive)

McLaren

2015 McLaren 570S

2017 McLaren 720S Coupe

2011 McLaren MP4-12C

Mercedes

2016 Mercedes-AMG GT R

1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (Wrecks)

2018 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG Final Edition

2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (Streets Edition exclusive)

MINI

2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP

Nissan

2011 Nissan 370Z

2009 Nissan GT-R R35

Porsche

2018 Porsche 911 R

1986 Porsche 911 Carrera

2013 Porsche 918 Spyder

2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo

Shelby

1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe

Sientero

2011 Sientero Reinita (fictional buggy)

Volkswagen

1965 Volkswagen Beetle

1972 Volkswagen Beetle Buggy (Wrecks)

W Motors

2017 W Motors Fenyr Supersport