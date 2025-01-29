You Can Finally Order A New Renault 5 In The UK

The wait to order Renault’s hugely hyped retro EV in right-hand drive is over, and the first customer cars should arrive here in the spring
Renault 5 - front
Renault 5 - front

We can’t remember the last time a fairly normal car drummed up as much excitement as the new electric Renault 5 has, which has made it all the more painful waiting for the little cutie to arrive on our shores.

Fresh off it being the least-surprising winner ever of the European Car of the Year award, though, UK orders are finally open to everyone, after those who pre-purchased Renault’s R-Pass getting access two weeks ago. Pricing kicks off at the previously announced £22,995.

For that cash, you’ll be picking up an entry-spec 118bhp Evolution (sadly no, not the rally homologation kind). For that, your R5 will come with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, automatic air conditioning and some rear parking sensors. It’s not exactly loaded with tech, given what you can have.

Renault 5 - side
Renault 5 - side

Step up to the £24,995 Techno, and you’ll get a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster too plus adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera, selectable drive modes and ambient lightning. Oh, and a neat little charging indicator on the bonnet.

Topping the lot is Iconic, bringing with it a heated steering wheel and heated front seats, lane centring for the adaptive cruise system, blind spot monitoring and self-parking tech in case you’re struggling to get your 4m-long city car into a space. Yours for £26,995.

Put an extra £2,000 onto either of the Tecno or Iconic and you’ll get an extra 30bhp to play with, dropping the 0-62mph sprint from nine seconds flat to 7.9. Both cars will top out at 93mph, though.

Renault 5 - rear
Renault 5 - rear

More importantly, though, that also gets you a larger-capacity battery – 52kWh, in place of 40kWh. That’ll offer a quoted range of 248 miles on a single charge, compared with 190 from the smaller pack.

We’ve got a full breakdown of the Renault 5 already if you’re keen on more details, and we’ve had a go in its sporty cousin, the Alpine A290 – and came away rather impressed. Pricing for that kicks off at £33,500, and deliveries of both are set to begin in the spring.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

