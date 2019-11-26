Retro and Classics

Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
FCA Heritage has released a video detailing how it's been able to put Delta Integrale and Evoluzione bumpers back in production
Redux will be making a run of 30 resto-modded E30 M3s with up to 387bhp
An exceptionally rare GT40 Roadster with racing history will go under the hammer this month, and it might break the GT40 auction record
BMW has announced that it will restore the 100th-built example of the 530 MLE, a little-known motorsport special
The Goodwood Revival weekend will feature a paddock worth in excess of half a billion pounds
Doug DeMuro gets to grips with what he calls the weirdest luxury car ever made, which means we're in for some top-drawer quirk action...
A group of urban explorers took a stroll through one of the sites used to hold scrappage scheme cars, and the footage makes for distressing viewing...
Classic Recreations will be able to build you an officially-licensed, modernised version of any of these 'Stangs using reproduction parts
They don't make 'em like they used t... oh, wait. David Brown Automotive's new 10-car Silverstone Edition is the perfect mix of classic looks and 21st Century muscle
A host of fascinating old pedal cars are being auctioned later this month, and with no reserve on any of them you could pick up a vintage bargain
We had a poke around Crossley and Webb and Sons in Cape Town - both are treasure troves of automotive exotica, and one has a built-in coffee shop...
As explained in this brilliant video, owning a cheap, battered car has a multitude of benefits
Sometimes a car comes to market that is so rare and beautiful that you simply have to stop, drink-in its every detail and take a few moments to remember that cars can be amazing
Not only does this 1969 Charger pack an 8.2-litre V8 and a spec inspired by the classic film Bullitt, it has been owned by both Bruce Willis and Jay Kay