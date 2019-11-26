or register
FCA Has Restarted Lancia Delta Integrale Bumper Production

FCA Heritage has released a video detailing how it's been able to put Delta Integrale and Evoluzione bumpers back in production

22 days ago Retro and Classics 5 comments
The Singer Of E30 BMW M3s Has Arrived And We're In Love

Redux will be making a run of 30 resto-modded E30 M3s with up to 387bhp

9 months ago Retro and Classics 19 comments
One Of Two Surviving Ford GT40 Roadsters Is Being Auctioned And We Want It

An exceptionally rare GT40 Roadster with racing history will go under the hammer this month, and it might break the GT40 auction record

a year ago Retro and Classics 22 comments
The 530 MLE Is A Racing BMW The World Forgot

BMW has announced that it will restore the 100th-built example of the 530 MLE, a little-known motorsport special

a year ago Retro and Classics 12 comments
The "Most Expensive Motor Race Ever" Will Have A £200m Grid

The Goodwood Revival weekend will feature a paddock worth in excess of half a billion pounds

a year ago Retro and Classics 27 comments
The Aston Martin Lagonda's Quirks Just Keep On Coming

Doug DeMuro gets to grips with what he calls the weirdest luxury car ever made, which means we're in for some top-drawer quirk action...

a year ago Retro and Classics 12 comments
These Retro Rides Have Been Left To Rot Thanks To A Government Scheme

A group of urban explorers took a stroll through one of the sites used to hold scrappage scheme cars, and the footage makes for distressing viewing...

a year ago Retro and Classics 57 comments
You Can Now Buy A 'Brand New' Boss 302, 429 Or Mach 1 Mustang

Classic Recreations will be able to build you an officially-licensed, modernised version of any of these 'Stangs using reproduction parts

2 years ago Retro and Classics 30 comments
Retro and Classics John Surtees' Stunning BMW 507 Could Be Yours... For £2 Million
David Brown's New Baby Blends Retro Style And A 593bhp Jaguar V8

They don't make 'em like they used t... oh, wait. David Brown Automotive's new 10-car Silverstone Edition is the perfect mix of classic looks and 21st Century muscle

2 years ago Retro and Classics 38 comments
Check Out These Awesome Old Pedal Cars Being Auctioned This Month

A host of fascinating old pedal cars are being auctioned later this month, and with no reserve on any of them you could pick up a vintage bargain

2 years ago Retro and Classics 14 comments
I Visited The World's Best Coffee Stop For Petrolheads

We had a poke around Crossley and Webb and Sons in Cape Town - both are treasure troves of automotive exotica, and one has a built-in coffee shop...

2 years ago Retro and Classics 43 comments
Here's A Compelling Case For Owning A Beater

As explained in this brilliant video, owning a cheap, battered car has a multitude of benefits

2 years ago Retro and Classics 25 comments
A Porsche 908 Is Coming Up For Sale And The Want Is Overpowering

Sometimes a car comes to market that is so rare and beautiful that you simply have to stop, drink-in its every detail and take a few moments to remember that cars can be amazing

2 years ago Retro and Classics 38 comments
Monday Sucks, But Here's A Mint 1969 Dodge Charger 'Bullitt' For Sale

Not only does this 1969 Charger pack an 8.2-litre V8 and a spec inspired by the classic film Bullitt, it has been owned by both Bruce Willis and Jay Kay

2 years ago Retro and Classics 37 comments

