Toyota Corolla Levin AE86
It’s been heartening in recent years to see certain manufacturers properly embracing their heritage and supporting owners of classics. Given its current devotion to enthusiasts, it should come as no surprise that one of these companies is Toyota, and it’s just released a host of new authentic reproduction parts for certain models.

The parts are produced under Toyota’s GR Heritage Parts project, which began back in 2020 by making reproduction spares for the mega-valuable 2000GT sports car of the 1960s. It’s been steadily expanding the programme since then, and has just unveiled the latest batch of parts it’s to offer.

Toyota Supra A80
Toyota Supra A80

Frankly, none of them are hugely exciting, but it’s still reassuring to see Toyota going to the bother of making some spectacularly mundane bits for models that are long out of production.

If, for instance, you have an A70 generation Supra and have been desperately seeking out a new switch for your rear windscreen demister, you can now rest easy, because that’s one of the new parts available as of this month.

Toyota Land Cruiser 80 Series
Toyota Land Cruiser 80 Series

The legendary A80 Supra, meanwhile, gets a reproduction instrument cluster and rear speed sensor, and the AE86 twins – the Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno – now have new front indicator units, tyre valve assemblies and engine wiring harnesses.

Finally, some of the many, many iterations of Land Cruiser are getting some love, with new fuel and oil pressure gauges for the 60, 70 and 80 Series models, and fresh rear lights and badges for the original 40 Series.

To tie in with all these new bits, Toyota’s produced a rather lovely little film detailing the process of reproducing these parts – which can be ordered through Toyota dealers globally – using the owner of a very clean AE86 as an example.

Perhaps the best bit, though, is that if there’s no existing reproduction of the part you need, you can put a request through for it on Gazoo Racing’s website, and Toyota will consider making it. That’s only if there’s enough demand, though, so don’t hold your breath for a reproduction wheel trim for a Yaris Verso.

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

