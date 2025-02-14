This 930 Turbo LE Is Our Used Porsche 911 Of The Week

Fancy owning one of the rarer, cooler versions of the air-cooled 911? Here’s your chance
Porsche 911 Turbo LE - front
Porsche 911 Turbo LE - front

Look, we’re aware we write about second-hand examples of the Porsche 911 quite a lot. But with so many incredible derivatives of the evergreen sports car over the last 62 years (and counting), it’s hard not to show some love when a particularly unusual one comes up.

Take this 1989 911 Turbo LE that’s up for auction with Collecting Cars right now. What’s a Turbo LE, we hear you ask? Well, it’s a rare UK-market special edition that takes the original 930 Turbo – a car that already comes with a bit of a reputation attached, to put it mildly – and gives it a bit… more. Of everything.

Porsche 911 Turbo LE - rear
Porsche 911 Turbo LE - rear

Said moreness comes principally from giving it an uprated engine that was usually a special-order option. This saw the fitment of a bigger, boostier turbocharger, a new intercooler, and high-lift cams to the Turbo’s 3.3-litre flat-six.

The upgrade, which also involved fitting the car with a quartet of tailpipes, upped power from 296 to 325bhp. Being based on the final model year 930 meant the LE got a five-speed gearbox too, rather than the four-speed the Turbo had used since it was introduced in 1975.

Porsche 911 Turbo LE - interior
Porsche 911 Turbo LE - interior

The LE got a more extravagant look to match its extra shove, too. It featured a deeper chin spoiler, a pair of straked air intakes just ahead of the rear wheels, and a set of body-coloured Fuchs alloys (which, on this silver example, don’t look too wild).

On the inside, Porsche GB clearly knew the 930 was popular with the new-money yuppies prowling around London’s financial district in the late ’80s, because the LE got gold-coloured Porsche crests on the steering wheel and gear knob, plus a gold plaque confirming that what you had wasn’t any old 930. This particular example has black leather topped off with red piping, presumably specced to match the original owner’s favourite pair of braces.

Porsche 911 Turbo LE - interior detail
Porsche 911 Turbo LE - interior detail

One of just 53 LEs produced, it’s covered 80,885 miles from new. That doesn’t tell the whole story though, because in September 2024 it had a full engine rebuild. With a week to go on the auction, the highest bid as we write this is £30,250. We’re only three bids in, though, so we suspect that number to get a lot higher over the next seven days.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Motorsport
The BBC’s Nicky Grist Documentary Is A Treat For Rally Nerds
Legends of Welsh Sport: Nicky Grist
Used Cars
This 930 Turbo LE Is Our Used Porsche 911 Of The Week
Porsche 911 Turbo LE - front
News
Toyota Launches More Reproduction Parts For Classic Models
Toyota Corolla Levin AE86
News
Porsche Is Set To Cut 1900 Jobs, Low EV Demand Blamed
News
This Is Chevrolet’s Take On A NASCAR EV
Chevrolet Blazer EV.R - front
News
Toyota GR Celica Name Trademarked In Brazil
Toyota Celica, fifth generation

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front