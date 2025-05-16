Callum Designs Gives The Jaguar E-Type A Sci-Fi Twist

Just a rendering for now, it sounds like Callum could build this retrofuturist E-Type if anyone’s serious enough about wanting it
Callum Designs E-Type - front
Frequently named as the most beautiful car ever made, plenty of people would argue that the Jaguar E-Type is an almost sacred thing whose looks shouldn’t be messed with. That hasn’t stopped various restomodders like Eagle from trying, though.

Now throwing its hat into the ring is Callum Designs, the design and engineering consultancy founded by ex-Jaguar design boss Ian Callum. Callum himself is no stranger to overhauling classic Jags, having built himself a thoroughly reworked Mark 2 saloon back in 2014, before the word ‘restomod’ was being hammered into our brains at any given opportunity.

Callum Designs E-Type - interior detail
This E-Type concept, though, takes things a bit further. It’s part of Callum’s ‘Portfolio’ series that lets its team run a bit wild and come up with projects that, while not necessarily destined for production, are intended to show off the company’s design and engineering expertise.

The design takes what looks like an early E-Type convertible and does away with any chrome addenda on the exterior, leaving its smooth, bullet-like form uncluttered. It’s been significantly lowered, too, with the track widened to properly fill out the E-Type’s bulbous arches. The wheels, meanwhile, are a wild aerodisc design with a central pattern that looks like it’s inspired by the knock-off wheel hubs of the original.

Callum Designs E-Type - interior detail
The interior retains the big wooden wheel and twin analogue dials of the original car, but in the centre of the dash features minimalist digital interpretations of the central instruments and row of toggle switches.

As it’s just a flight of fantasy concept for now, Callum hasn’t given any technical details, but you can rest easy: the presence of a five-speed manual shifter and a pair of big ol’ central exhaust pipes out back would rather imply that this ain’t no electric restomod.

Callum Designs E-Type - rear
Although it’s just been designed as a ‘here’s what we’re capable of’ statement with no plans for production, Callum’s social posts on the car suggest that it could build it as a one-off for anyone prepared to stump up the right amount of money, inviting ‘serious enquiries only’. Any multi-millionaires out there want to take the plunge?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

