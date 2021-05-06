You Could Buy The Only Remaining Lykan HyperSport F&F Stunt Car

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Remember the mysterious Lykan HyperSport? It seemed to be all over the internet a few years ago, but we haven’t heard a lot about it since. After all, our most recent article about the HyperSport - one being called up to Abu Dhabi police car duty - was published six years ago. The Lykan HyperSport was cast to play a starring role in Fast & Furious 7 (the one dedicated to Paul Walker, who died mid-way through the filming schedule). In total, 10 HyperSport stunt cars were produced for the film and, well, y’know what the Fast franchise is like. Only one remains. Strangely, more HyperSports were produced as stunt cars than actual road cars, as only seven of those were sold. For at least $3.4 million each.

The road-going Lykan HyperSports were powered by a Ruf-developed 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine, with 769bhp, a 2.8-second 0-62mph time and a 245mph top speed - at least, those were the stats provided by W Motors. The headlights were said to feature 440 diamonds, and buyers could choose a seven-speed PDK or even a six-speed manual. We imagine that none of the seven road-legal HyperSports have ever been used to their full potential, or ever been driven more than a few miles. This stunt car won’t be used on the road, either, as it’s not street-legal. But despite that, auction host Rubix is expecting it to sell for somewhere between $750,000 and $2.5 million (£540,000 - £1.8 million). That’s a stunningly wide estimate that suggests to us that no-one really knows how much it’s worth. Either way, if you’re interested you can put down a $100,000 pre-bid now, before the auction starts on 11 May.