You Can Eat Straight From The Ford Mach-E’s 'Ice Box' Frunk

That’s right: you can roll up to the lake and open the bonnet (hood) to reveal a magnificent spread of shrimp, on ice and lemon and ready to eat straight from the car. Or you can park in front of a screen at Le Mans having previously filled the 136-litre (36-US-gallon) space with more than 1000 chicken wings coated in hot sauce. Why bring a heavy cooler when you can just place the prepared food straight into the frunk with some ice?

It’s the most WTF moment of the automotive year so far, and one that had us checking the calendar to make doubly sure it wasn’t April 1. But no, Ford is deadly serious with this. There’s a drain plug at the base of the frunk that allows liquid to drain, and you can even hose it out safely. Then, for God’s sake, disinfect it.

We’re experiencing such a laugh-out-loud combination of confusion and amazement that we don’t really know where to go with this. On the one hand it’s ridiculous and probably unhygienic, but on the other, we think we’d actually get kicks out of using the frunk just as Ford suggests. Now, someone start crowdfunding 1000 chicken wings while we get on the phone to the Blue Oval. And don’t forget the sauce.