You Can Buy A Ferrari 612 Scaglietti For The Price Of A Cayman

The 612 might not be the most celebrated Ferrari GT, but for the price of a mid-range sports car, would you?

Despite being a relatively recent Ferrari, the 612 Scaglietti is in danger of becoming something of a forgotten Maranello product. A lot of that is probably to do with what came before, and what came after.

The 456 was more elegant, and it had pop-up headlights, for Pete’s sake. The FF which followed the 612, meanwhile, was unlike anything else on sale at the time, being a ‘true’ two-door shooting brake.

Whenever the 612 is brought up, then, we end up thinking, “Oh yeah, that was a thing!” It shouldn’t be this way, really, as the Scaglietti has a lot going for it. The mid-noughties GT is handsome in its own way, and with its 5.7-litre V12 churning out a sensible (compared to 2020 standards, at least) 533bhp, it’ll be possible to explore the top end of the rev range a lot more than in the current GTC4 Lusso.

It’s also more practical than you might expect. It’s quite a bit longer and taller than the 456, so although it’s classed as a 2+2, the seats in the back are a reasonable size. And although 240 litres for the boot space may not sound like much, that’s significantly more than the Aston Martin DBS offered.

Speaking of which, like the DBS, it’s now possible to pick up a Scaglietti for the price of a Porsche Cayman. There’s currently one in the classifieds for £51,000, but our 612 pick is a decent chunk more at £64,950. Still Cayman territory, with the new GTS around that ballpark. So we’ll allow it.

For the money, you’re getting a Grigio Titanio 612 with some gorgeous Bordeaux Daytona seats. It’s done 30,839 miles and has been treated to a recent cambelt change, which a Ferrari independent will typically charge about £1000 for.

And that leads us neatly to running costs. We’re not going to pretend a 612 is a savvy used buy - keeping an old V12 Ferrari running is never going to be a cheap business, from the amount of fuel it’ll burn to the high servicing costs. You’d need to build up a decent contingency budget in case anything particularly pricey goes wrong, too.

We still want one, of course. Given the cash, would you?

