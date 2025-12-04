Even in its prime, the V12 engine was reserved for the most rarefied, exclusive cars around – only those at the very peak of the supercar and luxury mountains were treated to 12 thumping cylinders under their bonnets.

Now, though, with emissions regulations making engines like this ever-trickier to produce, and smaller turbocharged units able to reach the same heights of performance for a much smaller outlay, it’s only a select few cars still keeping the 12-pot faith.

We’ve rounded up every car you can order new in 2025 that still has a V12, and that means no sold-out, ultra-low-volume stuff like the Pagani Utopia or GMA T.50 – we’re talking cars that you can still put your name down for. If you have a Luton van full of cash sitting around, anyway.

Aston Martin Vanquish

The 2024 return of the Vanquish as Aston Martin’s range-topper brought with it a new lease of life for the company’s V12 engine that previously looked as if it was on its last legs. In its latest iteration, the 5.2-litre twin-turbo unit now kicks out a mighty 824bhp and 738lb ft of torque, and powers the big front-engined GT from 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds and on to 214mph.

Ferrari 12Cilindri

The chief rival to that Aston, Ferrari was so proud of the fact that it had managed to squeeze more life out of its 6.5-litre V12 for its latest flagship GT that it named the whole car after it. This latest iteration of the Tipo F140 unit, lifted wholesale from the limited-run 812 Competizione, produces 819bhp and 500lb ft, good for 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds and a 211mph top end for the coupe. And because Ferrari’s V12 is naturally aspirated, unlike Aston’s, the 12Cilindri will rev out to a sensational 9500rpm.

Ferrari Purosangue

The only other car Ferrari deems worthy of that mighty powerplant isn’t the F80 hypercar, which uses – gasp – a V6, but the brand’s first SUV, the Purosangue. Such is the way of the car market in 2025. With 715bhp, it’s not in quite as high a state of tune as in the 12Cilindri (although it’s actually torquier, at 528lb ft), but it’s still enough for this sizeable car to hit 62mph in 3.3 seconds and hit 193mph. Impressive stuff, but we still miss the GTC4Lusso.

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

From just down the road from where those Ferraris are built in Modena comes the other Italian V12 still in production, found in the middle of the Lamborghini Revuelto. Like Ferrari’s engine, it’s a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated unit, which on its own develops 814bhp. In the Revuelto, though, it’s working together with three electric motors as part of a plug-in hybrid system, which in total makes 1001bhp and 595lb ft. The result? 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds, a 217mph top speed, and all of the excellent noises.

Mercedes S680

Not too long ago, the big luxury saloons from Audi, BMW and Mercedes all came with the option of 12-cylinder power, but today, it’s only the S-Class that still offers it in the form of the silken 603bhp, 6.0-litre twin-turbo M279 unit. Even then, you have to opt for a rather special S-Class to get it: either the ultra-luxe Maybach-badged S680 or, if you’re the sort of person who might attract particularly unwanted attention, the armoured S680 Guard.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

BMW may have stopped putting a V12 in the 7 Series after the last generation car ended production, but it still builds its N74 twin-turbo V12 to ship to Goodwood and insert into Rolls-Royce’s range of combustion cars. This latest version of the engine is a 6749cc unit, cleverly specific because it means Rolls can return to its old tradition of saying its cars have a ‘six-and-three-quarter litre’ engine. Purely on an alphabetical basis, we've kicked off with the divisive Cullinan SUV, where the engine has 563bhp as standard or 592bhp in the Black Badge version – the closest thing Rolls offers to a sports model.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

You'll also find the BMW V12 in Rolls' smallest saloon, the Ghost. It's all relevant, though – it's still massive. Like the Cullinan, it comes in regular 563bhp and 592bhp Black Badge forms.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Last but not certainly least among Rolls' 12-pot trio comes its flagship saloon, the gigantic Phantom VIII. Same engine again, although there's no Black Badge version this time, so 563bhp's your lot.