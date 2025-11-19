Good News! You Could Own James May’s Porsche 911

This 997 Carrera S has serious celebrity provenance – and it’s a cracking spec, too
James May's Porsche 911 - front
James May's Porsche 911 - front

If you’re going to buy a used car, it’s always good to consider the seller. Ideally, you want to buy from someone known for a fastidious eye for detail, a good understanding of how cars work, and a gentle touch as a driver. Basically, if at all possible, you want to buy a used car from James May.

And right now, there’s Good News! Because you can. The ex-Top Gear and The Grand Tour presenter is selling his 2010 Porsche 911 Carrera S, with the car now live on auction platform Collecting Cars.

James May in his Porsche 911
James May in his Porsche 911

May is the car’s one and only owner, having ordered it new 15 years ago in an unsurprisingly tasteful spec: Carrara White paint with Ocean Blue leather, a manual gearbox and equipment including cruise control, a rear wiper and Porsche Active Suspension Management.

As a facelifted 997 S model, it benefits from the more powerful version of Porsche’s 3.8-litre naturally aspirated flat-six, developing 380bhp and 310lb ft for 0-62mph in 4.7 seconds and a 186mph top speed, which you can be fairly certain this car’s never been anywhere near.

James May's Porsche 911 - rear
James May's Porsche 911 - rear

May has used the car sparingly over the last 15 years – probably something to do with spending lots of time travelling the world filming the two most influential car TV programmes of all time – and as such, it’s covered just 31,294 miles according to the odometer. During that time, it’s been garaged when not in use and serviced by a mixture of Porsche main dealers and independent brand specialists. And, lest you forget, it’s been owned by James May, so it’s probably been cleaned at any possible opportunity – and yes, his infamous tiny cleaning brush is apparently included in the sale.

May himself had this to say about the car: “I’ve had this 911 from new, and I’ve loved every mile of its life with me. I’m only parting with it because I have too many cars and not enough space – a common issue when you love cars. It’s a wonderful thing: fast enough, beautifully balanced, and with that lovely manual gearbox that reminds you why Porsche gets these cars so right. I hope its next custodian enjoys it as much as I have.”

James May with his Porsche 911
James May with his Porsche 911

Given the combination of this car’s condition, the growing appetite for this era of 911, and its considerable ownership provenance, we can’t imagine it’s going to go cheap. As we write this, bidding’s already up to £37,250, and that’s with over six days still to go on the auction. How high will it go? We’ll have found out by this time next week.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

