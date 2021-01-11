You Can (Sort Of) Buy A Brand New Mk2 Ford Escort In 2021

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Your eyes do not deceive you: that really is a Mk2 Ford Escort on a 70-plate. Well, almost - this is a box-fresh replica from a company called MST. The Welsh outfit has been making replacements Mk1 and Mk2 Escort bodyshells for some time now, primarily for use in rallying. Now, it’s gone one step further by offering a completed car, fully registered for road use via the UK’s Individual Type Approval system.

MST offers buyers the choice of Mk1 and Mk2 shells, which can be built in road or rally spec, and in narrow or wide-body forms. It’s a little less retro under the skin, with a 2.5-litre Duratec engine under the bonnet packing ATR individual throttle bodies. An output of 200bhp will be plenty in a light car like this, but for anyone fancying more shove, BDG and Millington powerplant options bring 230bhp and 300bhp to the party respectively. Power goes to the rear wheels (of course) via a six-speed manual H-pattern gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential. There’s also an optional sequential transmission.