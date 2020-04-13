Witness The Fury Of This Formula Renault V6-Powered 207 Rally Car

What you see here isn’t really a Peugeot at all. The 207-like bodywork - made from a mix of fibreglass and carbon fibre panels - clads a tubular space frame structure, which houses a mid-mounted V6. Pinched from an old Formula Renault 3.5 single-seater racing car.

We’d be content with simply watching it belt around the Leadfoot Festival in New Zealand earlier this year in this recently uploaded footage, but while listening to that savage soundtrack, it’s worth bearing in mind the history of the 207 ‘MC2’ (Mad Creation 2).