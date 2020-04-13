Witness The Fury Of This Formula Renault V6-Powered 207 Rally Car
The Peugeot 207 MC2 or 'Mad Creation 2' uses a 3.5-litre V6 from an old Formula Renault 3.5, and the soundtrack is sublime
What you see here isn’t really a Peugeot at all. The 207-like bodywork - made from a mix of fibreglass and carbon fibre panels - clads a tubular space frame structure, which houses a mid-mounted V6. Pinched from an old Formula Renault 3.5 single-seater racing car.
We’d be content with simply watching it belt around the Leadfoot Festival in New Zealand earlier this year in this recently uploaded footage, but while listening to that savage soundtrack, it’s worth bearing in mind the history of the 207 ‘MC2’ (Mad Creation 2).
It was built in a barn by a chap called Alex Kelsey when he was in his early 20s. With a national rally win already under his belt, the New Zealander created MC2 from scratch, using only a few pre-built components.
The V6 produces around 450bhp, propelling a car that weighs around a tonne. As such, MC2 is quick - 0-62mph takes about 2.6 seconds. It proved to be brutally effective in competition but hasn’t been seen as much in recent years, so its outing at Leadfoot is a welcome sight.
