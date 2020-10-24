Why The Hummer EV's 11,500lb ft Figure Is Hugely Misleading, And How Much Torque It Really Makes

GMC has confirmed its claimed '11,500lb ft' isn't measured in the usual way - here's Engineering Explained crunching the numbers to find out a more useful torque figure

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The new GMC Hummer EV‘s absurd-sounding 11,500lb ft peak torque figure sounds like a typo, but it is indeed accurate. However, the widely-quoted number is extremely misleading, as Jason Fenske/Engineering Explained will tell you. Although it isn’t mentioned in the press release for the vehicle’s full reveal nor the teaser sent out earlier this year, GMC admitted to YouTube’s favourite whiteboard enthusiast that this estimate is based on wheel torque. This number is engine torque (which is what manufacturers will usually quote) multiplied by transmission.

Since that throws a huge variable into the mix, there’s little point in quoting wheel torque. Unless, of course, you’re hoping people will repeat this headline-grabbing but largely meaningless number without explaining what it truly means. Its use is “deceiving without context,” Fenske says, and we won’t disagree. It’s worth pointing out, though, that GMC isn’t alone in doing this - a few years ago Tesla said its new Roadster develops 10,000Nm (over 7000lb ft), but again, wheel torque was being referred to. Indeed at the time, Engineering Explained revealed a video explaining exactly how wheel torque is calculated and why paying any attention to it is largely pointless.

It's also revealed in this video that the Hummer has a gigantic 200kWh battery pack...