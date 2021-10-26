Which Of These Ford Bronco SEMA Concepts Would You Take Off-Road?

Four Broncos and two Bronco Sport builds are coming to SEMA, and have been previewed by these renders

This year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas is almost upon us, and Ford has revealed six versions of the Bronco and Bronco Sport that you’ll be able to see there. They’re only renders for now, but they should get you excited if you want aftermarket options for your Jeep Wrangler rival. Unless you live in the UK, that is, as the Bronco is still not confirmed to come to Europe. Some are subtle, others are as outlandish as you’d expect for SEMA. We’ll start off with the build from BDS Suspensions, a red two-door that’s meant to look like a fire truck. Based on the Black Diamond Bronco trim, it gets 37-inch knobbly tyres, CrawlTek bumpers with hooks and winches, Fox coilovers and disconnecting sway bars.

Vaughn Gittin Jr and RTR are behind the Bronco Fun-Runner concept, if you couldn’t tell from the lime green highlights. It too sits on 37-inch wheels, but with forged RTR wheels that look to be a lot smaller than the ones fitted on the BDS build. Eye-catching colours hide a new performance intake system, a sport exhaust and off-road axles. Full-size Bronco builds come courtesy of LGE-CTS Motorsports and Tucci Hot Rods. The former starts with the Outer Banks specification and adds a 3-inch lift, Baja Forged bumpers, a new sound system and extra storage. Tucci Hot Rods have added QUAD TRACKS, a light bar AND a snowboard rack. You can probably guess which we like. This one also comes with the optional seven-speed manual and, like the RTR build, is based on the Bronco Badlands trim.

LGE-CTS has also designed a Bronco Sport, although it looks suspiciously like it was created in Microsoft Paint. Like its Bronco build, there’s a small suspension lift and Baja bumpers, while the tuner has also fitted extra lights, fender flares, a winch and a Borla exhaust. Well, it has on the Etch-a-Sketch drawing, at least. Finally, CGS Performance Products has created quite a subtle Bronco Sport, even if it is painted bright red. Look closer and you’ll see all-terrain tyres sitting on forged wheels, while there are also extra hooks and underbody lighting. A cold air intake and cat-back exhaust are said to be fitted.