What's Left Of Mitsubishi UK Will Be Taken Over By Subaru's British Importer

From arch-rivals to friends: Mitsubishi and Subaru will be taken care of by the same company in the UK soon

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Don’t expect a last-minute u-turn like you’d get in a movie. The sale of Mitsubishi’s heritage fleet shows the brand isn’t planning a return, and the £100k Evo VI TME shows that Mitsu’s heyday has long gone in the UK. We won’t be reporting on a six-figure Outlander PHEV any time soon. But all is not lost for the owners of Mitsubishis, nor for the staff that occasionally sold someone a car. International Motors, the company that imports Subarus and Isuzus to tbe British Isles, has agreed to take over Mitsubishi UK’s aftersales department. Servicing, maintenance and parts will be moved over to IM, so spares and repairs will still be available for Mitsubishi owners. The dealer network will continue to be open for a little while yet, presumably until it finally flogs the last Eclipse Cross and Shogun Sport. That’ll be semi-good news for the company’s UK staff, too.